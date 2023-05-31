Kratika Jain (USA) believed in her dreams and is going to walk as The Finalist on the International Ramp of HAUTMONDE MRS.INDIA WORLDWIDE 2023

New Delhi (India), May 31: Kratika Jain! I was born and raised in New Delhi, India, and now live in Orlando, FL, USA. Haut Monde Mrs.India Worldwide 2023 is an international platform which has reached thousands of aspiring women. Future goals- I wish to motivate all the women who still haven’t reached their dreams and to give the best learning I received from the Haut Monde team as a perfect brand ambassador.

Every week we are performing entertaining and enriching tasks like- Learning about Mind, body and soul, Women’s period poverty, Awareness about Cyberbullying, Reflecting Bollywood, and Inspiration to be in Hautmonde, Women of Haut Monde, Health and Nutrition #Commitotbefit.

Time is almost near, and all the eyes are on the Crown!

Haut Monde Mrs. India is a positive platform which has given opportunity to many Women to fulfil their desires and dreams without being judged on color, height and weight. Haut Monde has brought out the best in me and has sparked me with confidence, discipline and creativity!

