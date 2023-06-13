Kreddy Brands Lets Retailers Dealing In Men’s Apparel Breathe A Sigh Of Relief By Helping Them Make Wholesale Purchases Online

The B2B eCommerce venture simplifies wholesale purchases while introducing 500+ designs every month

New Delhi (India), June 13: Retailers dealing in men’s apparel often struggle with multiple challenges on a regular basis, especially when it comes to supply chain management. Generally, retail store owners make wholesale apparel purchases once every week or fortnight. This requires them to be mindful of multiple locations, suppliers, and varieties of apparel they purchase. Living in the age of digitization, Kreddy Brands streamlines this process by facilitating simple B2B purchases of men’s apparel.

Kreddy Brands is a noted clothing company that has been manufacturing and distributing men’s apparel since 2011. A subsidiary of KRD Exports Private Limited, the company kickstarted its operations by supplying to 200 MBOs. Considering the challenges faced by retailers, Kreddy Brands provides them with a dedicated B2B eCommerce platform to make wholesale purchases of men’s apparel. It prevents retailers from scouting for the right products and dealing with multiple suppliers at different levels. A single platform allows users to place bulk orders for a wide range of men’s apparel from a centralized platform.

To ensure that the retailers always obtain the products they are looking for, Kreddy Brands makes the most of its 60,000 sq ft in-house fabric and apparel manufacturing factory that is capable of manufacturing 5,000 garments and 15,000 meters of fabric every day. The company also stays in sync with modern technology by equipping its 20,000 sq ft warehouse with the S5 Japanese technology for enhanced accuracy and tracking.

Over time, Kreddy Brands has created its niche in the men’s apparel sector as a super stockist and distributor. Along with helping Indian retailers in making wholesale purchases, the company also has offices in over 25 countries, including locations like Dubai, Tanzania, Nigeria, and the US. The B2B venture has manufactured and distributed quality men’s apparel for some of the biggest names in the industry, including U.S. Polo Assn., Flying Machine, and over 35 other brands. It also produces apparel for its in-house brands, namely Roman Island, Cherry Kurry, and SkyWater.

Since its inception in 2011, Kreddy Brands intends to make wholesale purchases simpler and more effective for retailers. Shipping its products all over India, the company facilitates secure checkout for every payment and offers 7-day flexible returns to buyers. Moreover, it launches more than 500 new designs every month to help retailers stay in tune with the ongoing trends in the realm of men’s apparel.

Charan Reddy, the founder and CEO of Kreddy Brands, believes that ease of operations is the biggest benefit of getting on the digital bandwagon. He says, “Gone are the days when supply chain management used to be a cumbersome process for retailers. Digitization has allowed us to leverage almost every activity involved in manufacturing, distributing, and selling products to end users. With Kreddy Brands, we intend to help retailers purchase men’s apparel at affordable rates without affecting their customers’ style statement!”

To learn more about Kreddy Brands and its offerings, visit its official website here: https://www.kreddybrands.com/

