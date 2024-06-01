Krishca Strapping Solutions achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Rs 100 Cr in revenues for FY24

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1: Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited (NSE Code: KRISHCA), a leading manufacturer and wholesaler of high tensile steel straps, strapping seals and strapping tools, has announced its Audited financial result for H2 FY24 and FY24.

Key Financial Highlights

H2 FY24

* Total Income of Rs 56.80 Cr, HoH growth of 16.18 per cent

* EBITDA of Rs 11.89 Cr, HoH growth of 42.25 per cent

* EBITDA Margin of 20.94 per cent, HoH growth of 384 Bps

* PAT of Rs 7.56 Cr, HoH growth of 33.25 per cent

* PAT (%) of 13.32 per cent, HoH growth of 170 Bps

* EPS of Rs 6.33, HoH growth of 23.39 per cent

FY24

* Total Income of Rs 105.68 Cr, YoY growth of 45.95 per cent

* EBITDA of Rs 20.26 Cr, YoY growth of 46.02 per cent

* EBITDA Margin of 19.17 per cent, YoY growth of 1 Bps

* PAT of Rs 13.24 Cr, YoY growth of 41.73 per cent

* PAT (%) of 12.53 per cent

* EPS of Rs 11.46, YoY growth of 7.30 per cent

Commenting on the performance, Lenin Krishnamoorthy Balamanikandan, Chairman & Managing Director, Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited said, "We are thrilled to report strong revenue and profit growth for FY24, achieving the milestone of over Rs 100 crore in revenues. Going forward, our strategies of expanding production capacity for ultra-high tensile, a high-margin product, and strengthening our position in packaging contracts will significantly bolster our financial performance in the near future.

We are resolute in our pursuit to capture a substantial share of the domestic market while simultaneously expanding our footprint in the export market. Looking ahead, we are planning to set up operations in the Middle East and enhance our operational efficiency through the development of an ERP system. We are continuously striving to participate in more contracts and establish a stronger presence in the market.

With these strategic initiatives and market expansion efforts, we are optimistic about our growth and profitability prospects. We believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities and drive sustained financial performance in the coming years."

