Krisumi Corporation supported JIIF innovation event a grand success

New Delhi [India], July 15: With an aim to support innovation and encourage start-up ecosystem in the country, Krisumi Corporation, a joint venture between India's Krishna Group and Japan's Sumitomo Corporation, successfully partnered with the JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF) for its annual innovation conclave, which was organized in New Delhi on July 6-7, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a keynote address in the conclave, which was also attended by who's who of the startup ecosystem.

Elated as being the title sponsor of the coveted event, Ashok Kapur, Chairman, Krisumi Corporation, said, "As India aims to become a developed nation by 2047, creation of robust entrepreneurship ecosystem is utmost important. India boasts of a large startup ecosystem, which needs to be further strengthened and nurtured. Events like JIIF provide a right kind of platform to encourage entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship. By associating with such events, we also endeavour to contribute our bit in this direction."

Echoing similar sentiments, Mohit Jain, Managing Director, Krisumi Corporation, said, "It is indeed a pleasure to partner JIIF. Krisumi on its part has always been very supportive of innovations in various industries and JIIF's annual Innovation Conclave was a complete fit for us to partner with. The Startup ecosystem in the country is flourishing and its needs to be nurtured. Our collective aim is to promote a startup ecosystem in the country, empowering entrepreneurs and encouraging research & innovation."

Yuji Kato, Director and Co-CEO, Krisumi Corporation said,"India has emerged as one of the largest startup ecosystems in recent years, and the increasing number of unicorns in the country is a testament to this fact. We at Krisumi are very proud to partner with JIIF in contributing to the development of startup culture in the country, fostering innovation, driving economic growth, and supporting the entrepreneurial spirit that is reshaping the nation's future."

The theme for this year was 'Ideas to Impact: Cultivating Innovation and Entrepreneurship' and it brought together a diverse range of innovative enterprises, from budding start-ups to established unicorns, across industries such as food, IT, AI, banking, and more.

"The event brought together over 300 angel investors, 100 startups, and numerous international investors, making it a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to connect with investors and industry experts. Such events need to be supported by various sectors of the economy and at Krisumi we are proud to partner with the event of such an magnitude," said Vineet Nanda, Director, Sales & Marketing, Krisumi Corporation.

JIIF is a platform for JITO members that gives firsthand access to the Indian and global startup ecosystem. JITO 's Incubation and Angel Network Arm focuses on fostering entrepreneurship. The 6-year-old foundation has an active member base of 1000 Jain investors from JITO Network. As per the data available on JIIF website, it has invested more than Rs. 150 crores in 80+ early-stage companies and incubated 50 Jain Founder start-ups.

Krisumi Corporation continuously supports various unique initiatives. Previously, the real estate conglomerate had partnered with the coveted International Indian Film Academy Awards, 2022 (also known as the IIFA Awards) in the capacity of a brand partner.

An enterprising collaboration between, Japan, and Krishna Group, India, Krisumi is a convergence of Kriya, meaning creation in Sanskrit, and Sumi, the Japanese word for fine living. Our endeavour is to conceptualise, design and build homes characterised by the highest standards of Japanese craftsmanship in sizes that complement today's ever-evolving way of life. By unifying Japanese design aesthetics with the warmth of Indian hospitality, we at Krisumi are giving shape to architectural masterpieces that are spectacular in form and highly practical in function. Driven by a 400-year legacy of excellence and trust and a commitment to deploying cutting-edge design and technology, Krisumi is where Sophistication is Simplified.

