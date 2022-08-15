KSB Limited bags order worth INR 500 Crores for 700 MW nuclear power plant from NPCIL

New Delhi (India), August 15: KSB Limited, a pioneer in the manufacturing of critical application pumps for Nuclear power plants, has bagged another order from NPCIL worth INR 500 Crores for the supply of 8 nos of fully indigenized Primary Coolant Pumps (RSR 400/2) along with its electric motor & spares for the Kaiga Atomic Power Project 5 & 6, at Karwar, Karnataka.

This new order is a follow-up order to the 2018 order received from NPCIL for the supply of 8 nos of fully indigenized Primary Coolant Pumps (RSR 400/2) & related accessories for Gorakhpur Anu Vidyut Pariyojana 1 & 2 projects in Haryana.

Commenting on the order Mr. Farrokh Bhathena, Director – Sales & Marketing commented, “This repeat order for the supply of the most critical Primary Coolant Pumps in the Nuclear power plant reinstates the confidence NPCIL has in KSB. The deliveries of this order shall start from the year 2026 onwards in a phased manner. We hope to receive continued patronage from NPCIL in the days to come. We are in discussion with NPCIL for the supply of Auxiliary Pumps for the primary cycle of the Nuclear Reactors for the Gorakhpur Anu Vidyut Pariyojana 1 & 2. With this, the company has reinstated its supremacy & reaffirmed its position of being the sole domestic supplier of Primary Coolant pumps. KSB has also developed and has a full range of pumps for the secondary cycle applications.”

NPCIL has plans to set up 12 units of 700 MW nuclear power plants and KSB is looking forward to this opportunity for the supply of the pumps required for the Primary as well as Secondary cycles, being manufactured at the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Shirwal. The Shirwal plant is set up in a total area of approx. 1 lakh sq. mt. and has specialized machines like 5-axis CNC machines, Hirth gear grinding machine, EDM, critical fabrication setup, mechanical seal manufacturing setup & advanced pump and mechanical seal testing facilities etc.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor