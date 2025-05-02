KSB Limited Posts Solid Q1 2025 Results with Sustained Growth and Stability

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: One of the worlds leading suppliers of pumps, valves and systems KSB limited have announced their Q1 results and it is remarkable in terms of sustained growth and stability .The Sales value for Q1 2025 is registered at INR 595 crores which is about a 9.4% increase over the corresponding quarter of 2024 and the Operating profit margin is at 11.4 %.

The Major Highlights of this quarter has been to receive a Letter of Award Under PM-KUSUM Scheme Under Component B of Approx. 14 Crs Rs (1.47 Mio Euro) For 962 Solar Water Pumping Systems from Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency. The company has also received a Letter of Award Under "Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump" Scheme Approx. 49 Crs Rs (5.16 Mio Euro) for 2000 Solar Water Pumping Systems from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL)

KSB has successfully executed the major export orders for actuated valves and also launched a targeted TVC campaign in East & North zone to boost brand visibility and reinforce KSB's leadership in pump solutions across consumer segments.

Summarizing the Q1 2025 performance, Mr. Prashant Kumar, Vice President - Sales and Marketing, KSB Limited, stated "This quarter, we registered steady growth in sales revenue, marking a 9.4% increase over the corresponding quarter in Q1 2024. The Solar segment continued to perform well, driven by various orders under the PM-KUSUM scheme. We are also witnessing strong momentum in our sunrise segments, including Domestic, Building, and Water & Waste Water (WWW)."

He further stated, "We recently concluded the Asia West Dealer Conference in Goa, which brought together over 100 dealers. The event was a great success we recognized top performers and shared our vision for 2025, further strengthening our enduring partnerships. With this strong start to the fiscal year, KSB remains confident and committed to delivering excellence, advancing sustainability, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

About KSB Limited

KSB Limited Founded in 1960 in India is a part of KSB SE & Co KGaA., one of the world's leading suppliers of pumps, valves and systems. Combining innovative technology and excellent service to provide intelligent solutions, the company has been offering innovative and sturdy solutions to cater to the myriad needs of the Indian Customer may it be in power, oil, building services, process engineering, water treatment, water transport, etc. The activities of KSB's in-house research centre focus on the areas of hydraulics, sealing technology, materials, production technology and automation.

Today the KSB group has a presence on all the continents with its own sales and marketing companies, manufacturing facilities and service operations. More than 15,000 employees generate annual consolidated sales revenue of over Two billion Euros.

Contact: KSB Limited, Mumbai-Pune Road, Pimpri, Pune 411 018, Tel- +91 020 2710 1000.

