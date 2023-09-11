KSRIET Leads the Way: NICC’s First National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence in Tamil Nadu announced

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], September 11: In a ground-breaking partnership, National Information and Cybersecurity Council (NICC), in association with the KSR Institute for Engineering and Technology (KSRIET), is proud to announce the establishment of the National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (NCCoE) - the first of its kind in state of Tamil Nadu. This significant development marks a crucial milestone in the field of cybersecurity education and research, further solidifying India's position as a leader in cybersecurity capabilities.

The NCCoE is poised to play a pivotal role in addressing the escalating challenges posed by cyber threats in today's interconnected world. This strategic collaboration brings together the expertise and resources of KSRIET and NICC, aligning their collective vision to empower students, professionals, and organizations with cutting-edge knowledge and skills in cybersecurity.

Key highlights of the NICC’s National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence at KSR Institute of Engineering and Technology, Tiruchengode:

1. Cutting-Edge Facilities: The NCCoE will house state-of-the-art laboratories, simulation environments, and research facilities, providing students and professionals with hands-on experience in cybersecurity technologies and practices.

2. Comprehensive Curriculum: The Centre will offer a comprehensive curriculum designed to cater to the evolving needs of the cybersecurity industry. Courses will cover a wide range of topics, including ethical hacking, digital forensics, threat intelligence, and secure software development.

3. Research and Development: The NCCoE will actively engage in research projects, fostering innovation in cybersecurity solutions and contributing to the development of new technologies to combat cyber threats.

4. Industry Collaboration: Industry partnerships and collaborations will be a cornerstone of the NCCoE's mission. It will facilitate internships, placements, workshops, and knowledge-sharing sessions with leading cybersecurity companies.

5. Certification Programs: The Centre will offer certification programs that meet international standards, ensuring that graduates are well-equipped to excel in the competitive cybersecurity landscape.

Dr M Venkatesan, Principal of KSR Institute of Engineering and Technology, expressed his enthusiasm about the initiative, stating, "We are delighted to host the National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, which will provide our students with unparalleled opportunities to engage in cutting-edge research and innovation in the field of cybersecurity. This centre aligns with our vision to prepare students to excel in the digital age."

P Arjun, Head – Research and Operations of National Information and Cybersecurity Council, added, "NICC is dedicated to advancing the field of cybersecurity in India. Our collaboration with KSR Institute of Engineering and Technology will help us achieve our goals by providing a platform for learning, research, and innovation. We look forward to producing cybersecurity professionals who can protect our nation's digital assets."

The inauguration ceremony of the National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence is expected to be held later this year, and it will feature prominent figures from the cybersecurity industry and academia. This event will mark the beginning of a new era in cybersecurity education and research in Tamil Nadu and India as a whole.

