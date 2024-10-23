Kudo India Shines at Kudo Eurasian Cup 2024

PNN

Yerevan [Armenia], October 23: A 26-member team proudly represented Kudo India at the Kudo Eurasian Cup 2024, held from October 16 to 23 in Yerevan, Armenia. The event showcased exceptional talent and dedication, with Indian athletes securing multiple medals.

Medal Winners:

1. Rahul Kumar (Rajasthan): U14 Male -42 kg, Gold

2. Daniya Shah (Maharashtra: U13 Girls +52 kg, Gold

3. Sukhrajsingh Chavan (Maharashtra): Boys +52 kg, Gold

4. Vidhiraj Kanwar (Rajasthan): U16 Female -43 kg, Silver

5. Vrinda Soni (Rajasthan): U13 Girls -42 kg, Silver

6. Utkarsh Patel (M.P.): U19 Male -220 PI, Bronze

7. Priya Thapa (H.P.): +21 Female +220 kg, Silver Income Tax officer Mumbai.

8. Daniya Shah (Maharashtra): U16 Girls +52 kg, Silver

9. MD Sohail Khan (M.P.): +21 Male -250 PI, Bronze

-Income Tax officer Mumbai

1. Md Farhan Naem (Maharashtra): U19 -270 PI Male, Silver

2. Chiranjeev Tiwari (Rajasthan): U19 Male +270 kg, Silver

3. Babulal Chowdhary (Rajasthan): +21 Male -270 PI, Bronze

4. Vaishanavi Singh (M.P.): +21 Female -220 PI, Bronze

The team was expertly led by Kudo India Head Coach Hanshi Mehul Vora, who noted that the event coincided with Kudo's 13th anniversary in India on October 19, 2024. He emphasized that this achievement serves as a significant milestone, celebrating the growth and success of Kudo in the country.

Kudo India continues to foster a spirit of excellence and sportsmanship, and the success at the Eurasian Cup reflects the dedication of its athletes and coaches.

