Kudo India team trains in Thailand

New Delhi (India), April 27: Kudo International Federation India held its 7th International Training camp at Tiger Muay Thai Phuket Thailand, an intensive training of 7 days was held in Muay Thai, Jujutsu, Boxing, Kickboxing, Wrestling and Kudo MMA by world class trainers at the Phuket facility.

The training camp was held from the 15th April to the 23rd of April 2023, specifically for the Team India Kudo players participating in the upcoming Kudo world cup being held at Tokyo Japan during the month of May 2023.

The Indian contingent was led by Hanshi Mehul Vora 8th Degree Red belt and the team consisted of Aruna Patel- Jodhpur, Keegan Menezes- Mumbai, Anya Sahani- Mumbai, Hriday Boriawala- Mumbai, Maheshwar Gadekar- Goa, Shailendra Khurmi- Madhya Pradesh, Kshitij Agrawal- Gujarat, Veera Bhoite- Gujarat, Vaishnavi Singh- Madhya Pradesh, Bansari Modi- Gujarat, Arnavi Kharbikar- Gujarat.

