Kult App launches its much-awaited Android version

New Delhi [India], August 17: Kult App, the beauty and lifestyle e-commerce app that specializes in hyper-personalisation, has launched its much awaited Android version. The app will now be available to download on both iOS and Play Store, allowing a wider audience to access its interactive shopping experience for skincare, makeup and haircare.

After a successful run on iOS, Kult App aims to reach a larger audience with the Android launch. The move marks a pivotal moment in Kult App's journey of upscale and expansion, while opening the door to millions of consumers who seek a new realm of beauty products and content.

Commenting on the launch, Karishma Khokhar, Founder & CEO, Kult App said, “We are thrilled to extend the reach of Kult App to Android users. Our mission has always been to provide a curated, personalized beauty experience, and with this expansion, we are elated to offer the larger community an immersive experience that goes beyond conventional beauty shopping. It's a step forward in shaping the future of beauty e-commerce."

Kult App is designed to meet the growing demand for innovation in the e-commerce space. It is revamping the way consumers shop online by using intuitive and interactive technology driven by insights from leading dermatologists. The app offers hyper-personalisation and displays a compatibility score for each product which is unique to every user. This is done by analysing the user’s skin using the Leslie Bowman indicator based on a one-time Skin Analysis Quiz.

Bringing several home-grown and global brands around the world to a single discovery-led platform, Kult App offers the best of premium and luxury beauty in skincare, makeup, fragrance, bath and haircare. With recommendations and insights from expert makeup artists and dermatologists, the app features a wide selection of curated products from over 200 brands like Too Faced, Mac, Clinique, Smashbox, Sigma, La Roche-Posay, Voir Hair etc.

With a unique dark-store enabled delivery system, it offers 2-hour deliveries in Mumbai. With expansion plans underway, shoppers can expect 2-hour deliveries across India soon. To celebrate the launch, Kult App will be offering an exciting discount offer where users can apply the code KULT25 on their first purchase and avail a 25% discount on their favorite beauty picks.

Kult App is a tech-first beauty and lifestyle e-commerce app that is revamping the way consumers shop online – taking their journey from content to commerce. Specializing in skincare, makeup, hair, bath and fragrance, the platform is forging international partnerships, bringing various high-end luxury brands to India for the first time. The app focuses on customization and shows a skin compatibility score derived by analysing 100,000+ skin combinations with over 100 parameters that are fed into the data panel by a team of dermatologists and cosmetic chemists. Each product based on this Skin Analysis Test along with reviews by expert dermatologists, promises the ultimate personalized shopping experience. Kult App currently has over 200 brands on board and is available on both iOS and Android.

