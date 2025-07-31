Kumar Sanu’s Musical Legacy Echoes in Sanjay Bedia’s Latest Teaser Launch of ‘Haay Mera Dil’

New Delhi [India], July 31: The first sneak peek of the upcoming romantic track Haay Mera Dil is finally here, and it’s already tugging at the heartstrings of music enthusiasts. Produced by Sanjay Bedia Girgaonkar under the Bedia Film Music label, this teaser promises a profoundly moving experience, reminiscent of the timeless melodies that evoke the golden era of artists like Kumar Sanu, whose musical legacy continues to inspire a new generation of heartfelt tunes.

Featuring the soulful voices of Shahzad Ali and Sanjeev Chaturvedi—who also penned the lyrics and composed the track—this brief preview showcases Sanjeev's emotionally charged lyrics and composition, perfectly capturing the essence of longing and romance.

The music, overseen by Sarika Chaturvedi, has been skillfully arranged and mixed by Debasish Bhattacharjee, with Ishika Hirve lending a hand in the arrangement and mixing process. The production quality hints at a meticulously crafted full release that promises to blend lyrical beauty with sonic elegance.

Directed by Munish Kalyan from Kalyan Films, the teaser presents stunning visuals that set the stage for what looks to be a passionate love story. Assistant Director Arvind Kumar contributes valuable creative insights, while choreographer Anup Rai adds graceful movements that enhance the visual storytelling of the teaser.

The characters’ styling is brought to life by Darshna Kumari Kalyan, with makeup artistry by Ishaan Makeover (Ishu). The cinematography by DOP Lensman adds depth and emotion to each frame, while editor and DI artist Gagan Bhamra ensures a smooth viewing experience. The official teaser poster, crafted by GB Arts, perfectly encapsulates the project’s vibe—elegant, emotional, and poised to make a significant impact.

Although the full song is still on the horizon, the teaser has already ignited excitement and curiosity. With a production team that pays meticulous attention to detail and a soundscape that pays homage to classic romantic ballads, Haay Mera Dil is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the season.

