Kunal Dron honoured with Digital Brand Builder of the year at India Business Conclave 2023 by GTF

Kunal Dron has consistently been at the vanguard of technological innovation, as seen by its recent distinction at the esteemed India Business Conclave 2023 by GTF. Both peers and industry professionals have acknowledged the company's dedication to expanding the boundaries of what is feasible in the digital environment.Absolutely! One of the reasons Mr. Dron won the title of Digital Brand Builder of the Year at the India Business Conclave 2023 was their commitment to innovation and keeping on the cutting edge in the digital world. Businesses must keep up with the most recent trends and use them to their advantage, given the quick rate of technology innovation. His focus on cutting-edge client solutions is demonstrated by his commitment to providing exceptional skills in Search engine optimization, advertising, lead generation etc. He, with his supportive expert's team, helps organisations engage with their customers more meaningfully by developing intuitive and captivating digital experiences, eventually fostering growth and success.

Hosted in the prominent Indian city of Chennai at Ramada Plaza, the India Business Conclave 2023 by GTF aimed to showcase India's potential as a global business hub and facilitate meaningful dialogue on key issues shaping the country's economic trajectory. The central theme of the India Business Conclave 2023 by GTF revolves around "Igniting Growth and Innovation." This reflects India's determination to leverage its strengths, embrace technological advancements, and create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. The conclave seeks to highlight the vast opportunities available across sectors and various advancements in technology.

A wide variety of sessions, including keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities, are offered at the conclave. Renowned speakers are invited to discuss a range of subjects, giving light on new trends, innovative technologies, and tactics for sustainable growth in the Indian market. These speakers generally include business executives, economists, policymakers, and thought leaders.The India Business Conclave 2023 by GTF award ceremony was graced by the presence of esteemed chief guests such as honourable Senji K.S. Masthan, Minister of Minorities, Tamil Nadu Government, and Dr Kani Mozhi, Honourable Member of Parliament. The event witnessed the participation of CEOs and Chairpersons of prominent companies, who gathered to celebrate the achievements of the Indian business community.

Kunal Dron, CEO of Kensica, responded to the honour by saying, "This award is a testament of the passion and devotion I've put into developing my brand. Without the help of my amazing team and the never-ending support of my loved ones, I would not have been able to accomplish this. Thank you to the India Business Conclave for this prestigious recognition. It fuels my determination to continue shaping the future of digital branding with creativity and perseverance."Kunal Dron’s win at the India Business Conclave 2023 by GTF is a proud moment for him and the company and a testament to its commitment to excellence in digital marketing. As businesses continue to navigate the challenges of the digital age, his innovative approach to digital marketing will undoubtedly play a crucial role in helping them succeed.