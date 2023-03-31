Kunal Sharma, an entrepreneur from delhi, in 2016 started a digital marketing company, Ciigen Software Solution LLP and took it on an international level by offering services in 10 other countries apart from India

New Delhi (India), March 31: KAUN KEHTA HAI ASMAN MEIN SURAAG NAHI HO SAKTA, EK PATTHAR TO TABIYAT SE UCHHALO YAARON. You must have heard this dialogue in many films and from the mouth of your friends, but for Kunal Sharma, a resident of Delhi, it is not just a dialogue because his journey is infact proved it.

Kunal, who graduated in Bachelors of VFX from Mahatma Gandhi University Meghalaya, founded a company named CIIGEN SOFTWARE SOLUTION in the year 2016 in Shahdara, Delhi.

The elder son of Vinod Kumar Sharma and Sunita Sharma, Kunal was born on 9 November 1987 in Delhi. He completed his higher secondary from Victor Public School and later went to Govt Boys Senior Secondary School to complete his Intermediate.

Kunal’s wife Pooja Sharma says, “my mother in law used to tell me that since his childhood, Kunal had a desire to do something different, this is the reason he chose a career in the industry of Information Technology, knowing that the future will be a digital world.”

From news paper to payments, everything is being digitalized and this is what he assumed years ago, says Pooja.

Kunal started the company on October 6, 2016. This company offers SEO (Search Engine Optimization) Business Promotional Services, Digital Marketing and Branding. From the initial days of the company, Kunal learned to understand the needs of his clients and kept on providing service according to the the specifications.

Talking about Kunal’s clients, apart from big TV and Bollywood celebrities, doctors, industrialists, astrologers, educational institutions also take service of CIIGEN SOFTWARE SOLUTION LLP.

For more information visit: https://www.instagram.com/ciigeninc/

