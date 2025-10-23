Kushagra Srivastava of Chakr Innovation named among the 2025 Meaningful Business 100 global leaders

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 23: Kushagra Srivastava, Founder & CEO of Chakr Innovation, has been named as one of this year's Meaningful Business 100 (MB100), an annual award that recognises leaders who combine profit and purpose to tackle complex social and environmental issues.

Founded in 2016, Chakr Innovation is a deep-tech start-up specialising in material science focused on developing scalable technologies to combat air pollution, one of India's most urgent environmental challenges. The company's flagship innovation, Chakr Shield, is a patented retrofit emission control device that captures up to 90% of particulate matter from diesel generator exhausts without affecting performance. Over the years, the technology has been deployed across multiple industries, commercial buildings, and critical infrastructure, helping prevent thousands of kilograms of particulate emissions from entering the air.

Under Kushagra's leadership, Chakr Innovation has emerged as one of India's leading clean-tech enterprises, working closely with industry partners, government agencies, and international organisations to enable cleaner urban environments. The company's work has also influenced broader conversations around sustainable industrial operations and circular innovation.

Commenting on the recognition, Kushagra Srivastava, Founder & CEO, Chakr Innovation, said: "It's an honour to be recognised as part of the Meaningful Business 100 global community. At Chakr Innovation, we are driven by the belief that clean air is a basic right, not a privilege. Our mission has been to build technologies that make sustainable living achievable at scale, starting with tackling emissions at their source. This recognition is a reflection of our team's commitment and the trust of all our partners who share our vision of a cleaner, healthier India."

Evaluated by a panel of expert judges representing organisations like Google, Mastercard, Unilever, SAP, Temasek and the World Economic Forum, winners were selected from over 900 nominations across 86 countries. These outstanding social entrepreneurs, sustainability leaders, Corporate CEOs and impact investors were scored across five key areas: equity, impact, innovation, leadership and scalability.

Commenting on the 2025 MB100, Tom Lytton-Dickie, Founder & CEO, Meaningful Business, said: "Firstly, a big congratulations to Kushagra Srivastava, whose inspiring work at Chakr Innovation demonstrates how combining profit and purpose can tackle complex social and environmental issues. The calibre of this year's applications was exceptionally high, and we're honoured to have Kushagra join our global community. We are looking forward to supporting their work in the coming years, as they scale their influence and impact."

As one of the MB100 judges, Stasia Mitchell, EY Global Entrepreneurship Leader, added, "Congratulations to the MB100 Class of 2025! These inspiring leaders in social entrepreneurship, sustainability, corporate innovation and impact investing show how entrepreneurial thinking can be truly transformational. Chosen from over 900 nominations across 86 countries, they are delivering scalable solutions to global challenges by aligning purpose with profit. It was an honor to serve as a judge and see firsthand how they are shaping a more inclusive and sustainable future."

Winners of the MB100 gain access to investment opportunities, capacity-building programmes, and pro-bono support from leading global organisations such as EY, Hogan Lovells, Forster Communications, Green Frontier Capital, Kenya Climate Ventures, and The Portman Estate. They also join the Meaningful Business community - a global network of social entrepreneurs, impact investors, and corporate sustainability leaders.

