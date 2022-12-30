KWAA - Karnataka Women Achievers Awards - An Unmatched Movement In Women Empowerment

The much-awaited and the most sought-after award ceremony, the KWAA hosted its magnificent 5th Edition of Annual Awards. The first ever non-commercial award ceremony exclusively for women. KWAA - Karnataka Women Achievers Awards (Brain Child of Actor & Entrepreneur Spoorthi Vishwas) in association with C.Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers, Secret Hair Care & Travel Mart World Tours announced the winners of the 5th Edition at a gala and glitzy night.

- 22 Winners over 4600+ nominees in 22 Categories

- Winners are chosen by the eminent Jury Members of KWAA Awards

- Exclusive Fashion Show by Label Divya Samal - Luxury handcrafted Indian clothing

The award is a testimony to the accomplishments of women across Karnataka. This first-of-its-kind award ceremony, which has proven its credibility over the past five years while consistently growing from strength to strength, was held today at Vivanta by Taj - Yeshwantpur. The event was attended by Chief Guest Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, - Indian film producer, along with Dr C. Vinod Hayagriv, Managing Director of the C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers, and other prominent personalities.

The awe-inspiring evening recognized prominent achievers and made an arduous attempt to bring the unknown, unsung woman to the forefront from all spheres of society, without any bias. Fair and transparent, the sole purpose is to empower women. The highly distinguished jury critically examines each nomination and judiciously filters 1 top entry from each category. The winner is therefore most deserving.

On account of 5th year Spoorthi Vishwas launched the first-of-its-kind foundation to support, mentor and guide aspiring women achievers with a vision to encourage millions of women in our country to pursue their dreams and nudge them towards success.

Dr C. Vinod Hayagriv, Managing Director and Director C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers, Title Sponsor KWAA - Karnataka Women Achievers Award 2022 said: With over 4300 Nominations received, this is a landmark year." For only 22 Awardees to be adjudged from such a large number of applications, a big appreciation goes out to the 12 Jury Members who worked to choose without bias or favoritism." A unique aspect this year was the Successful completion of a 5-year milestone association between C. Krishniah Chetty & KWAA and 10 years since founding of C. Krishniah Chetty's Shining Stars Programme.

Founders of SECRET OIL - Young Entrepreneurs Divya & Ashish, Premium sponsors of the awards said, it gives us great privilege to be a part of Women Achiever Awards that celebrates women. We at Secret Haircare are elated to provide our support. Being a woman-oriented organisation ourselves, it is truly our honour.

On her mega achievement Spoorthi Vishwas, Founder Director, KWAA and IWWA who is a world-class coach and mentor, an entrepreneur who has built a successful business empire apart from being a well-established actor said: When I look back, it pleasantly surprises me on how far we have come. This journey itself has been exceptionally empowering. Every year we eagerly await to learn, meet and associate with extraordinary women achievers and get a glimpse of their incredible journey. I've read over 20000 + women achievers' stories in the last 5 years. All I pursue and desire to accomplish every year is to enhance the lives of other women through this platform, so that women get that burst of enthusiasm to succeed. KWAA is not just a brand or an award giving platform. It is a revolutionary movement, a motivating force, and a ray of hope! And we are all set to recognize women achievers across the country with the IWAA--Indian Women Achievers Awards!

The Red-Carpet evening also witnessed an exclusive and stunning fashion show by Label Divya Samal, - Luxury handcrafted Indian clothing - Often inspired by fables and fairy tales comprising of romantic silhouettes, pastel colors and elegant draping. Divya presented the "Pearl Paradigm" collection- feminine allure and sensuous texture of pearls and crystal

KWAA 2022 - Award Winners

1. Lifetime Achievement Award - Vijaya Rao Marthanda2. Excellence in Art and Culture - Rohini Ananth3. Professional Excellence Award - Purvaa Sampath4. Excellence in Agriculture - Dr Chandish R Ballal5. Excellence in Education - Kajal Roy6. Excellence in Literary Award - Kiran Prasad Rajanahally7. Leadership Award - Dr Spoorthi Sakri8. Excellence in Sports Award - Pooja Harsha9. Youth Icon Award - Suma Narasa Prakash10. Excellence in Television - Nirmala Channappa11. Excellence in Fashion - Divya Samal12. Excellence in Film - Swapna Krishna13. Excellence in Journalism - Vidya Iyengar14. Excellence in Media - Shamantha D S15. Entrepreneur Award - Ruche M Mittal16. Excellence in Law - Nagarathna R17. Outstanding Influencer/Blogger Award - Shruthi Sathyan18. Outstanding Social Service Award - Harshini Venkatesh19. Excellence in Medical Field - Dr Aruna Muralidhar20. Outstanding Environmental Changemaker - Shaila21. Unique women Achiever Award - Candida Louis22. Best actress of Karnataka - Ashika Ranganath Best actress of Karnataka - Ashika Ranganath Website Link: www.kwaawards.com

