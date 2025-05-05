LA Americana Gourmet By Bonn Group strengthens its portfolio & expands its Range with Protein Bread and Ragi Millet Bread

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], May 5: After redefining clean eating with its Clean Label Bread & Bakery Range, La Americana Gourmet takes another step toward nutrition-focused innovation with the launch of Zero Maida Protein Bread and Zero Maida Ragi Millet Bread. These new offerings cater to the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers who seek source of protein, high-fiber, and natural ingredient-based alternatives in their daily diet.

La Americana Gourmet's Protein Bread is designed for fitness enthusiasts and individuals looking to boost their daily protein intake. Each loaf delivers 40g of protein, fulfilling 25% of daily protein needs in just 4 slices. Made without maida, added emulsifiers, or palm oil, this bread supports an active lifestyle while maintaining the quality of the product.

On the other hand, Ragi Millet Bread brings the power of ancient grains into modern nutrition. Packed with ragi millet and jaggery, it is rich in fiber, calcium, and essential nutrients, offering a wholesome and natural alternative to regular bread. This product is free from refined sugar, preservatives, and maida, making it an ideal choice for those seeking balanced nutrition.

Speaking about the launch, Amrinder Singh, Director, Bonn Group of Industries said:

"Consumers today are more conscious of their food choices and demand transparency in ingredients. Our Protein Bread and Ragi Millet Bread are crafted to meet these expectations while delivering great taste and nutrition. We remain committed in providing clean, high-quality food that aligns with modern dietary needs."

" Speaking about the launch Mr. Dawinder Pal, Group Marketing Head, Bonn Group of industries Said: With the success of our Clean Label range, we saw a growing demand for protein-rich and millet-based products. This launch marks another milestone in our journey to offer healthier, natural alternatives to conventional bakery products."

The Protein Bread and Ragi Millet Bread are now available across Delhi, NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand, with plans to expand to other regions soon. Consumers can find them at leading retail outlets and on zepto.

With this launch, La Americana Gourmet reaffirms its vision of making clean, nutritious, and innovative products accessible to all, paving the way for a healthier tomorrow.

About LA Americana Gourmet & Bonn Group

BONN, is a leading FMCG Company founded in 1985 by the visionary Mr. Manjit Singh. The brand 'BONN' has become synonymous with Bread & Bakery in many cities in North India, where the company enjoys a dominant market share. The group produces a range of food products, including Bread, Biscuits, Cakes, Rusks, and Cookies, that are sold in India and exported to about 55 countries on three continents.

The company has 11 manufacturing plants spread all over north India. The company is fully integrated, having a fleet of more than 650 trucks and an in-house setup for developing packaging.

Understanding the changing consumerism, the company has introduced La Americana Gourmet, which comes with "NO ADDED Preservatives, no added emulsifiers , clean label breads," targeting consumers looking for lifestyle food products, La Americana Gourmet has wide product portfolio which constitutes of Bread, Bakery, Cakes etc

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor