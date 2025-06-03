La Excellence IAS Academy 'Degree with IAS' Program, Admissions are open: A Game-Changer for UPSC Aspirants

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 3: La Excellence IAS Academy, a renowned leader in UPSC education, has opened admissions for its innovative Degree with IAS Program for the 2025 academic year. A first-of-its-kind initiative in South India, this program seamlessly integrates undergraduate education with comprehensive UPSC coaching, offering students an accelerated pathway to becoming future civil servants.

With over a decade of excellence in shaping India's brightest minds for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and other prestigious civil services, La Excellence has consistently been the go-to brand for aspirants. The Degree with IAS Program combines graduation with rigorous UPSC preparation, providing a structured, purpose-driven curriculum that ensures every class, every test, and every hour spent is dedicated to shaping India's future civil servants.

A Holistic Approach to UPSC Preparation - Degree with IAS Program

The program offers a unique blend of undergraduate education and UPSC-focused coaching, delivering over 3,000 hours of intensive training spread across three years. Students will receive over 500 hours of instruction each semester, covering foundational and advanced topics, and will engage in daily Prelims and Mains practice sessions, ensuring comprehensive exam readiness. This progressive curriculum allows students to start preparing for UPSC right from their first year of college, ensuring a seamless transition into the competitive world of civil services.

Ram Mohan, Academic Director of La Excellence, remarked, "The Degree with IAS Program isn't just about combining academics and IAS coaching; it's about creating a nurturing environment where students learn, grow, and excel. Our curriculum is built to ensure that students develop a deep understanding of the subjects while also refining the skills needed to excel in the UPSC examination."

Structured Learning and Expert Mentorship

The Degree with IAS Program adopts a structured learning approach with a clear-cut revision strategy and layered curriculum that caters to students at all levels. Each student receives personalized mentorship from expert faculty members who guide them through academic planning, doubt resolution, and motivation. Additionally, La Excellence's rigorous performance monitoring system ensures that students' progress is tracked continuously, ensuring that they stay on course and make steady improvements.

One of the key features of the program is the emphasis on daily practice, including 2,000 Prelims questions per semester and 200 Mains answer-writing sessions over three years. This consistent practice builds not only accuracy and speed but also helps students develop a disciplined approach to the exam.

World-Class Infrastructure and Support for Degree Students

La Excellence provides an unparalleled learning environment with world-class infrastructure. The academy's campuses feature spacious classrooms, a 24/7 study hall, well-stocked libraries, and modern technology resources, ensuring that students have all the tools they need for success. Furthermore, the academy offers hygienic food and hostel facilities, ensuring that students can focus on their studies without distractions.

In addition to this, the LEAP Program offered at La Excellence helps students prepare for multiple competitive exams, including CAT, SSC, Banking, and State Services, alongside UPSC, providing a holistic preparation ecosystem.

Proven Track Record of Success in UPSC

La Excellence IAS Academy's impressive track record speaks for itself, with 78+ students securing top ranks in the UPSC 2024 Civil Services Examination. Among the standout performers are Raj Krishna Jha (AIR 8), Yataboina Sai Shivani (AIR 11), and Bana Venkatesh (AIR 15), whose outstanding performance reflects the effectiveness of the academy's unique approach to UPSC preparation. The success of these students further solidifies La Excellence's reputation as the top choice for UPSC aspirants in South India.

Dr. Rambabu Paladugu, Chairman of La Excellence, shared, "The success of La Excellence lies in our ability to combine focused UPSC preparation with academic excellence. Over the years, our students have proven that when the right foundation is laid, success becomes inevitable. We are excited to offer this innovative Degree with IAS Program to a new generation of aspirants who are ready to take the first step toward realizing their civil services dreams."

Poster Launch: Celebrating Success and Innovation

On the occasion of launching the Degree with IAS Program, La Excellence organized a special event to unveil the poster highlighting the academy's achievements and vision for the future. Dr. Rambabu Paladugu, Mr. Narendranath (IFS), Dr. Chandra Shekhar (IRS), Raja (Resident Affairs Officer), Chandrasekhar (LEAP Program Mentor), Ram Mohan (Academic Director), Ravi Kumar (Dean for Integrated Program), and Kalyan (Mentor) participated in the poster launch, marking the official introduction of the program to the public.

Admissions Now Open for Degree with IAS Program

La Excellence IAS Academy is now accepting applications for the Degree with IAS Program for the 2025 academic year. With an emphasis on structured learning, personalized mentorship, and consistent practice, this program offers a unique opportunity for students to pursue their undergraduate degree while preparing for UPSC simultaneously.

Aspiring civil servants can join La Excellence and benefit from the academy's tried-and-tested methods, which have been instrumental in shaping the careers of thousands of successful candidates over the years.

For more information on the Degree with IAS Program and to apply for the academic year 2025, please visit www.laex.in or contact the admissions office at +91 90522 92929.

About La Excellence IAS Academy

La Excellence IAS Academy is a premier institution for UPSC coaching, renowned for its track record of success in producing top-ranking candidates in UPSC, IFS, IPS, and other central services. With its expert faculty, comprehensive curriculum, and commitment to student success, La Excellence is dedicated to shaping the next generation of civil servants who will lead the nation with integrity, wisdom, and vision.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor