LA PRESTIGE launches Darren Reddy's Debut Heartthrob Single: DIL DENA

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], April 30: DIL DENA, a heartthrob Punjabi Pop Single in the voice of Darren Reddy has recently been distributed worldwide by LA PRESTIGE Publishing/Record Label. DIL DENA went live on 9th April 2024.

The Label has been inundated with positive feedback from fans producers and film directors. DIL DENA is said to be a 'catchy heartthrob love song' and is gaining popularity steadily. "We have received only positive comments from all over the World. We are indeed very happy to work with Mr Darren Reddy. He has an amazing personality, and the right attitude and upholds the global Music Industry with the highest respect," Says LA PRESTIGE Management.

DIL DENA was a project the 33-year-old Singer began working on in 2023 with the Label alongside other musical projects. "The collaboration of international artistry gave birth to DIL DENA. The lyricists, producers, Artist management, legal team, investors, musicians, PR and the marketing/distribution team of LA PRESTIGE had crafted a commendable piece of art (DIL DENA) and made me comfortable with the production when performing the song in my own voice for the first time," says Reddy. The song is a love song based on a Man who is in love with his perception of an ideal Woman and becomes very descriptive about his love for her as well as his infatuated perception of an 'ideal' woman he is pursuing.

Darren Reddy was born in KwaZulu Natal, South Africa. His parents are of Telugu and Hindi-speaking lineages with their ancestry deriving from India. He started his musical journey at the age of 3. His voice is described as a soft soulful colourful texture with a wide vocal dynamic range based on his versatility of genres. He is known to perform live mostly filmy love songs and Devotional hit songs in mostly Hindi, Thamizh and Telugu. Recently, Singer has been offered major record/distribution deals and he is considering working with some of the biggest

Labels known to the International Music Industry. "I have been offered some amazing music related opportunities in February and March this year through my dedicated team. It is just a matter of time before the next songs are released which have been finalized in the first quarter of 2024 already," says the Singer. It has also been reported that a few mainstream international distributors have also joined working with the label LA PRESTIGE, after seeing the Label's vision, to also expand on global music distribution and Artist development opportunities amongst Indian communities outside of India.

The vibrant Singer is also an eastern percussionist and is well known in KZN, SA for his percussion. Reddy says,

"I owe my music to my parents, my teachers and the audiences who have followed my music since childhood. They have always been so kind and supportive towards me. Music is a divine art bestowed upon us by birth and should be taken seriously at all times to nurture and preserve its divinity for generations to come. We must not forget that music preserves the very basis of who we are through our culture and this divinity is Godly," says Reddy.

Darren is a fan of many legendary Singers such as Dr Sonu Nigam, whom has a major influence in Darren's musical journey, Shreya Ghoshal, Mohd. Rafi, Dr SPB, Dr TMS, Dr KJ Yesudas and Kaushiki Chakraborty. He also grew up listening to legendary classical musicians such as Ustad Zakir Hussain, Ustad Allah Rakha, Ojas Adhiya, Pundit Ravi Shankar and multiple Grammy Award Winner Anoushka Shankar. The Singer has an immense passion for instrumental classical music. Reddy attained great inspiration from his idols over the years and used this as the basis of being an Artist in his era.

"Keep on spreading the Love through music" - Darren Reddy

LA PRESTIGE Record Label

PR & Media Team

To listen to DIL DENA and to engage with Darren Reddy or LA PRESTIGE simply click on this link:

https://linktr.ee/DarrenReddy

Listen Here:

Spotify | Amazon | iTunes | Gaana | Hungama | Shazam | Soundcloud | Anghami | Wynk Music | JioSaavn | SoundExchange Resso | Napster | Jaxsta | Huawei Music | PPL UK | Mixcloud | Deezer | AWA | Audible Magic | Tidal | qobuz | 7 digital | KKBOX | Yandex Music Airtel | JIO | MTNL | Moj | Mi Music | Vi | Facebook | Instagram | Tik Tok | Snapchat | PPL | BSNL | Net Ease and many more. . .

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor