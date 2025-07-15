Lab-Grown Trend? SWA Diamonds Flies High Globally with 100% Natural Gems

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15: In a noteworthy development within the diamond jewelry sector, SWA Diamonds, a brand originating from Kerala, the 'gold capital of India', is making a strong statement with its unwavering commitment to sourcing and selling only 100% natural diamonds. This policy comes at a time when the market is witnessing a significant influx of lab-grown diamonds, raising questions about the inherent value and properties traditionally associated with these precious stones.

With a substantial retail footprint of over 30 strategically located stores across key cities in India and the UAE, SWA Diamonds is poised for significant growth, signaling a clear ambition for global expansion. Unlike many who have embraced the trend of man-made lab-grown stones, the company has maintained an exclusive focus on providing 100% natural diamonds, thereby extending the availability of these rare treasures to a broader global clientele.

While lab-grown diamonds initially captured attention with a price point around half that of natural diamonds, their value has significantly depreciated, now often selling for as little as 20% of a comparable natural diamond. Lab-grown diamonds witness a rapid decline in value, with projections suggesting they could drop to as low as 2% of the value of natural diamonds due to the increasing ease and scale of manufacturing. As production becomes more widespread and cost-effective, the rarity and perceived exclusivity that define diamond value are significantly diminished. This stark decline underscores the fundamental difference: natural diamonds are finite, rare treasures born of the earth with ever-increasing value and long-term investment potential, while lab-grown diamonds, being manufactured, lack this inherent scarcity.

SWA Diamonds' dedication to excellence and innovation has also garnered international recognition through the Guinness World Record for creating the largest number of diamonds set in a ring.

Interestingly, in the Indian context, "Swa" translates to "self" or "one's own," perfectly reflecting the unique and authentic nature of each diamond they offer.

Adding his perspective, Mr. Abdul Gafur Anadiyan, Director, SWA Diamonds, stated that SWA Diamonds offers nature's luxury that is affordable and within reach to customers both online and offline.

Originating from CAPESTONE Ventures Pvt Ltd, a leading wholesale diamond jeweller, SWA Diamonds www.swadiamonds.com offers a wide range of unique and charming 100% natural diamond designs at affordable prices, maintaining international quality standards.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor