Ladli Foundation Join Hands with CUETMOCK to empower one million students

New Delhi [India], October 11: Ladli Foundation, a Delhi Based notable NGO & NYC Ventures Pvt. Ltd. has collaborated to empower one Million Marginalized Students for by providing free access for CUET, JEE & NEET exam preparation through its digital platforms. These platforms will enable the free access to high-quality educational resources for the students who are unable to afford the expensive tuitions and coaching's to bridge the gap between traditional learning and modern technology

Abhishek Ranjan (an IIT Kanpur alumnus), CEO of NYC Ventures Pvt. Ltd., stated, "Education should be accessible to all, regardless of socio-economic status. With this partnership, we aim to level the playing field and make quality education a reality for all. We are excited to embark on this journey of discovery with these young minds as they explore the world of learning, practicing, and testing. Their educational aspirations are now within reach.

Devendra Kumar, founder of Ladli Foundation, said This partnership is dedicated to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4, which calls for quality education for all. Education is the key to unlocking the limitless potential within each child. Our partnership with NYC Ventures Pvt. Ltd. represents a significant step toward realizing this vision. Together, we will empower 1 million marginalized students, providing them with the tools they need to excel in their studies and create a brighter future."

Through the CUETMOCK, NEETMOCK and JEEMOCK platforms, students will have access to high-quality educational resources, bridging the gap between traditional learning and modern technology. This collaboration underscores the commitment of both organizations to drive positive change through education, transforming lives and communities in the process.

