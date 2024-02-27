Lady Hardinge's 107th Convocation Inspires NextGen Doctors: President Murmu Emphasises Need for More Medical Professionals

Health Presso

New Delhi [India], February 27: The 107th Annual Day and Convocation Ceremony of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) was a momentous occasion, marked by prestigious awards and insightful speeches. The honorable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, graced the event as Chief Guest, highlighting the significance of medical science in today's world and the need for more medical professionals.

President Murmu lauded the college for its 107-year journey in providing quality medical education and commended its recent infrastructure expansion. She emphasized the nation's critical need for more medical professionals to improve the doctor-to-population ratio beyond World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations.

President Murmu encouraged the graduating doctors to explore emerging fields like robotics, genomics, organ transplantation, and advanced cancer treatment approaches. She also highlighted the importance of upholding ethical values and integrating a "one health" approach to healthcare.

Dr Subhash Giri, Director of LHMC and associated hospitals, shared the institution's recent developments and vision for the future. Under his visionary leadership, LHMC has embarked on a path of progress and expansion, reflecting its commitment to medical education and healthcare.

Dr Giri also outlined future plans, including the construction of an 800-bedded hospital, MCH block, and super-speciality departments like Endocrinology, Cardiology, Nephrology, and more. The institute aims to start new courses and establish modern facilities, such as a stem cell therapy centre and radio-oncology services, to meet evolving healthcare needs.

The President praised LHMC for its rich legacy and contribution to the healthcare sector, urging the new graduates to explore new frontiers in medical science. She emphasized the importance of ethical practice and compassionate patient care, echoing the institute's values.

In the year 2023-24, LHMC witnessed remarkable advancements, including the addition of a new IPD block with increased bed capacity in key departments. A new central lab and 24x7 radiology services have been established, enhancing patient care and diagnostics. The institute's commitment to quality care was evident during national events and calamities, where it extended healthcare services, demonstrating its role as a leader in the field.

The ceremony also featured remarks by Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, the State Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Tribal Affairs. She congratulated the students and highlighted the crucial role they play in strengthening healthcare delivery through national programs.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks and the national anthem, leaving a sense of pride and inspiration among the attendees. LHMC's journey of excellence continues under the visionary leadership of Dr Subhash Giri, setting new benchmarks in medical education and healthcare.

