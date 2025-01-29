Lafayette | Sonani Diamond Jewellery Boutique Launched at The Tivoli

New Delhi [India], January 29: The Tivoli Hotel, Chattarpur, Delhi has added yet another feather to its hat by introducing Lafayette | Sonani Diamond Jewellery Studio, an opulent destination for fine jewellery enthusiasts. Ace entrepreneur Akshay R. Gupta unveiled the highly anticipated Lafayette | Sonani Boutique Jewellery Studio, a luxurious destination housing stunning diamond jewellery pieces that are the perfect blend of chic and classy.The grand launch was marked by an elegant soirée hosted by Akshay R. Gupta, where Delhi's page 3 circle and distinguished personalities like Kavita Gupta, Radhika Gupta, Kanika Goel, Kartik Goel, and many others gathered to celebrate this momentous occasion. Guests indulged in the luxury of trying Lafayette | Sonani's exceptional diamond jewellery pieces while soaking in the sophisticated ambience and relishing mouthwatering delectables specially curated by The Tivoli's Executive Chef Sanjay Kumar.

Lafayette | Sonani unveiled its much-anticipated Mon Chéri collection. Speaking about the collection, Akshay R. Gupta shared, “Inspired by the timeless romance and refinement of French design, this collection seamlessly fuses Parisian elegance with the tastes and sensibilities of the discerning Indian connoisseur. Each piece exudes unparalleled craftsmanship and opulence, capturing the essence of luxury and sustainability. The Lafayette | Sonani boutique, nestled in the prestigious Tivoli location, offers an extraordinary retail experience, where patrons can indulge in the world's most coveted jewels in a setting of sophistication and exclusivity. Mon Chéri promises to be the epitome of elegance for the modern clientele.” A Unique Retail Experience at a Five-Star Destination The addition of the boutique perfectly complements the hotel's five-star status, providing patrons and guests with the convenience of exploring world-class jewellery while enjoying the hotel's signature hospitality. The soirée was a true celebration of grandeur, featuring a delectable flying buffet, meticulously curated drinks, and sparkling conversations with Delhi's crème de la crème. The evening blended elegance, luxury, and culinary delight, creating an unforgettable experience for all who visited. The Tivoli Hotel with Lafayette | Sonani Jewellery Studio aim to provide a destination where sophistication meets exclusivity, making every visit a celebration of timeless luxury,” concluded Proud promoter Akshay R. Gupta. If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor