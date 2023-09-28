Lalbaugcha Raja continues to bless devotees thanks to the support from generous donors

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], September 28: Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai's beloved Ganesh idol, has returned to the city, bringing prosperity and joy. Anant Ambani and many other devotees join hands in reverence to show their support. This revered deity, about to celebrate its 90th year, has a remarkable history. During the industrialisation of the 1930s, when textile workers were losing their livelihoods, the people of Lalbaug turned to Lord Ganesha for solace, and their devotion helped them survive.

Anant Ambani and his family are dedicated devotees of Lalbaugcha Raja and actively participate in the Lalbaug committee's activities. The consistent and selfless contributions of such devotees have allowed the trust to run a multitude of programmes and initiatives that have positively impacted countless lives.

Sudhir Salvi, Secretary of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, said, “Anant Seth Ambani and the entire Ambani family seek blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja every Ganeshotsav. His magnanimous contributions have allowed us to pursue various charitable endeavours. Lalbaugcha Raja’s dialysis centre has received over 24 dialysis machines from the Reliance Foundation. Anant Ambani has also contributed to the Rugna Sahayya Nidhi Yojna aimed at aiding surgeries in neighbouring hospitals. The devastating floods in 2021 affected several cities in Maharashtra, including Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara. Our team was able to provide flood relief items to those affected due to generous donations by Anant Ambani.”

Such unwavering support and devotion of generous individuals are responsible for keeping alive this legacy of service and spiritual enrichment.

