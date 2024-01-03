"Lambran Da Laana" Trailer Sets the Stage for a Spooky Laughter Riot

PNN

Chandigarh [India], January 3: To begin the year with a smile, the filmmakers at Fire Monika Multi Media launched the trailer for their upcoming Punjabi comedy drama film "Lambran Da Laana" today. The movie is set to give you chills on 26th January 2024. The film promises to deliver a unique blend of spine-chilling drama and rib-tickling comedy, a deadly combination that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

"Lambran Da Laana" is a cinematic masterpiece brought to life by a talented cast and crew. The film stars renowned actors Babbal Rai and Sara Gurpal, introducing Yasir Hussain in the lead as well. The performances of these talented actors in the trailer have already garnered significant attention from the audience. Their on-screen chemistry and comedic timing are some of the highlights of the film.

The film is written and directed by Taj, whose previous works have been lauded for their unique storytelling, cinematic brilliance, and knack for weaving engaging narratives. The music, composed by (music director's name), perfectly complements the film's tone, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the film's intriguing plot, filled with unexpected twists and turns. It follows the journey of its protagonists in the eerie town of Lambran, where they encounter a series of hilarious yet spooky events by "Lambran Da Laana," whose spirit haunts the village, possessing anyone on every full moon. The story revolves around the efforts to vanquish this spooky curse that shadows the whole village.

"Lambran Da Laana" is slated for release on January 26th, 2024. The trailer has set high expectations, and the film is ready to be a blockbuster hit in the Punjabi film industry. The movie will be distributed by OHRI Productions.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/vNEr10n-5V4?si=CnMOljfSZU4eFgdp

