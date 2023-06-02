Lancor Holdings Ltd launches Lancor Rathi Rupa near TTD Temple, T Nagar

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 2: Lancor Holdings Ltd Launches "Lancor Rathi Rupa", an Exclusive Luxury Apartment project, Ramanujam Street, T Nagar, Chennai.

This project is located at walking distance from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) temple on Venkatanarayana Road, T Nagar in one of the most sought-after residential locations in Chennai.

Lancor Rathi Rupa is a luxurious residential apartment project with just five units and one apartment per floor, each consisting of a large 3 BHK apartment of 2484 sq. ft.

Italian Marble Flooring in Living and Dining Areas, 100% Power Backup, E-Vehicle Charging Point, 2 Car Parks per Apartment and Stretcher Lift are some of the highlights of the specification of the project.

The Bhoomi Pooja of the project was completed on Sunday 23rd April 2023.

Lancor Holdings Limited a Public Limited company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, has been creating landmarks through execution of commercial and residential development projects in Chennai for over 37 years. Among its more well-known projects include The Atrium, Westminster, Menon Eternity, and large-scale development in Sholinganallur under the title "The Central Park" - TCP Projects.

Lancor apart from developing big projects in suburbs of Chennai has now intensified redevelopment of many city projects mainly through joint development efforts, thereby reducing capital investment in land with risks spread over several projects without compromising on margins in any significant way.

The development of city projects increases visibility of brand among high-net-worth individuals thereby contributing to referral business either in the course of selling apartments or sourcing new projects in the city for future development.

Lancor has constantly sought to establish new benchmarks in property development, by offering its customers world-class facilities and finishes. Its reputation has been built on the cornerstones of transparency and professionalism. Lancor was given "The Highest Transparency" award at The CNBC CREDAI AWAAZ REAL ESTATE AWARDS 2009 is testimony to the fact.

For more information about Lancor Rathi Rupa, please visit the Project website at https://lancortnagar.com/ or contact Lancor Holdings Ltd at 044-71645656.

Corporate Website: https://lancor.in/

