LANXESS India wins Silver at ET Now Supply Chain Management & Logistics Awards 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) (India) July 12 : LANXESS India has won Silver under the category – ‘Pioneering Risk Mitigation Strategies' at the prestigious ET Now Supply Chain Management & Logistics Awards 2024. This esteemed recognition is a testament to our commitment towards making our supply chains safer and more sustainable.

Mahendra Shelke, Head of Logistics received the award on behalf of LANXESS India at an event held in New Delhi on 28th June, 2024.

One of the most important stakeholders in making the supply chains successful is the driver who is responsible for safe delivery of material from one place to another. The award recognizes LANXESS' ‘Empowered Driver' initiative which aims to empower drivers by providing them with essential support such as counselling, performance evaluations, comprehensive trainings, recognition for safety performance and access to medical care. This increases their trust and confidence and keeps them motivated. The organization also makes the drivers aware of their mistakes on the roads and shares ways to avoid the same.

By empowering drivers and fostering a culture of awareness, LANXESS India not only enhances operational efficiency but also significantly contributes to minimizing accidents/incidents across its operations.

LANXESS India remains persistent in its commitment to driving innovation, safety, and sustainability across its supply chain, aiming to achieve its goal of zero accidents and setting new benchmarks in the industry.

Commenting on the success, Namitesh Roy Choudhury, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, LANXESS India said, “We are delighted to receive this esteemed recognition from ET Now. As an organization, we have been consciously creating a sustainable ecosystem which not only promotes sustainable production and processes but also focusses on sustainable approach while working with our logistical partners. Our commitment in improving driver safety and efforts towards enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and reliability within our supply chain operations will continue to make newer benchmarks.”

