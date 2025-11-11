Larger corporations outpace smaller firms in scaling Artificial Intelligence: McKinsey Report

New Delhi [India], November 11 : The larger corporations are emerging as frontrunners in scaling artificial intelligence (AI) beyond the pilot phase, according to a recent survey report by McKinsey & Company.

The report found that while nearly nine out of ten companies are now using AI in at least one business function, most remain in the pilot or experimentation phase, with only about a third having scaled their AI programs across the enterprise.

It stated, "only one-third of all respondents say they are scaling their AI programs across their organisations, larger companies are more likely to have reached the scaling phase."

The survey data revealed that only 5 per cent of smaller firms with annual revenues below USD 100 million have fully adopted AI, compared to 10 per cent among companies generating over USD 5 billion.

Similarly, 39 per cent of the largest firms reported being in the scaling phase, far higher than the 25 per cent seen among smaller companies.

Conversely, smaller firms are more likely to still be in the experimentation phase, with 39 per cent of companies with a revenue of less than USD 100 million testing AI applications, compared to only 17 per cent among the largest corporations.

The report analysis highlights that as organisations grow in scale, they demonstrate greater capacity and infrastructure to integrate AI into core business functionsmoving from experimentation to widespread deployment.

This trend signals that larger enterprises are not only investing more in AI but are also realising tangible operational advantages from scaling it across their value chains.

The report further noted that, throughout eight years of AI research, IT, marketing, and sales have consistently been the leading business functions to adopt AI. However, in the latest findings, knowledge management has emerged as another key area witnessing significant AI deployment.

It also mentioned that AI is increasingly being used in marketing strategy development, idea generation, and the presentation of insights, as well as in contact centre and customer service automation.

These findings indicate a broader and deeper integration of AI across business functions, as organisations, especially larger ones, shift from isolated use cases to enterprise-wide transformation.

