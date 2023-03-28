Last date to linking PAN-Aadhaar extended

New Delhi [India], March 28 : The date for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar has been extended from March 31 to June 30 this year.

A Ministry of Finance release said this extension was meant to provide some more time to the taxpayers.

From July 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who have failed to link their Aadhaar will become inoperative with consequences.

"The PAN can be made operative again in 30 days, upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of fee of Rs 1,000," the release said.

However, those individuals who have been exempted from PAN-Aadhaar linking will not be liable to the consequences.

They include those residing in specified States - Assam, Meghalaya, and union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, non-resident Indians, an individual who is not a citizen of India or individuals of the age of eighty years or more.

So far, more than 51 crore PANs have already been linked with Aadhaar.

PAN can be linked with Aadhaar by accessing the following link https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/bl-link-aadhaar .

