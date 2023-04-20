Latest ACs on Fixed EMIs of Rs. 1,994 and Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (/NewsVoir): With the temperature being at an all-time high during summers in India, owning an AC or air cooler has become a rather necessity. The growing demand for these appliances, both in urban and rural areas, is leading to a significant rise in the price. If you are finding it unaffordable to buy a summer-essential appliance, Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale will help you with the Fixed EMI proposition and zero down payment facility. Buy the latest air conditioners, air coolers, refrigerators, and more at the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Partner Stores and avail of a host of benefits.

Make use of the #GarmiSeChutti Summer Sale launched by Bajaj Finserv EMI Network and shop from any of the 1.2 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales, and more. You can use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card or opt for in-store financing at the partner stores to avoid paying a hefty amount at once with the help of fixed EMI offers and zero down payment*. With the No Cost EMIs, free home delivery*, and convenient repayment tenure of up to 36 months*, customers can enjoy the summers without burning a hole in their pockets.

Visit the partner store that is nearest to you to see the newest products up close and learn about their features. This will help you choose the right appliance while maintaining your budget. Use your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card at the time of purchase and if you do not have one, you can opt for in-store financing option and avail of the same benefits.

Below is the list of special fixed EMI and other exciting offers for AC, air cooler and refrigerator brands available for you which can make the most of before the #GarmiSeChutti summer sale ends.

Find a store near you.

Offers on air conditioners

Offers on refrigerators

Offers on air coolers

Here's how you can locate the nearest Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Partner Store:

1. Visit the Bajaj Finserv Store Locator.

2. Select your city (via name or pin code).

3. Choose from the store list or type the store name.

4. Once you find your nearest store, you can check the directions on the map.

