Latest Banking Industry Trends Show Uptick in Tier 1 Cities: A New Report by Techmagnate, Digital Marketing Agency for Banks

New Delhi [India], September 23: Techmagnate, the leading digital marketing agency for banks, has released a new Search Trends Report detailing CASA (Current Accounts and Savings Accounts) industry trends.

As a leading digital marketing agency for banks, Techmagnate has a granular view of the BFSI industry. They frequently publish search trends reports that address evolving consumer behavior and the CASA report is their most recent offering.

The CASA report analyzes over 12,000 keywords, types and volumes of search queries, the most important keywords for the CASA industry, and more to reveal valuable data about market share and insights about consumer behaviors in the banking industry.

Brands offering CASA related products and services can utilize this report to better understand their target audience and personalize their services according to evolving customer needs.

Sarvesh Bagla, CEO of Techmagnate, weighed in about the report's insights. "We were surprised to see 13.26K 'near me' searches for savings accounts and current accounts," he says. "It shows how customers are actively looking for banking services, pushing brands to create a stronger local search presence."

The CASA trends report is the 12th such report published by Techmagnate. The digital agency - now an established leader for BFSI marketing - frequently publishes search trend reports for the BFSI industry. Other reports from Techmagnate cover evolving search trends for the Lending, Investments, Credit Cards, Health Insurance, Motor Insurance, and Life Insurance industries.

CASA Industry Trends Report: Key Highlights

* The overall search volume for CASA-related keywords increased by 10.21% from 53.08 Lac average monthly searches in FY 2022-23 to 58.50 average monthly searches in FY 2023-24.

* Searches for Savings Accounts dominate the CASA category, representing 70.49% of the total market share.

* "Near me" searches saw significant growth, with brand-related queries like "SBI account opening near me" increasing by 76.19%, and non-brand queries like "best bank near me for savings account" growing by 94.12%.

* The top 6 cities, including Bengaluru and Mumbai, contributed 28.56% of the total CASA searches, with Bengaluru leading at 23.03%.

* Brand keywords accounted for 56.78% of the search volume, growing by 3.67%, while non-brand keywords grew faster, increasing by 20.19% and capturing 43.22% of the market.

* Union Bank of India and India Post Payments Bank showed exceptional growth, with over 25% increase in avg. monthly brand search volumes over the previous year.

* The "Open Account" category is the most searched, holding a 29.30% share of the market.

Download the CASA Trends Report to learn more about CASA industry trends.

About Techmagnate

Techmagnate is India's leading digital marketing agency, providing comprehensive digital marketing services. The agency frequently releases trends data for the banking industry and specializes in working with enterprise-level clients to optimize their online presence and drive business outcomes. Techmagnate is widely recognized for leveraging a combination of data analytics and marketing technology for developing and executing effective digital marketing campaigns.

For media inquiries or access to the complete CASA report, please contact us at +91-9910308266 or visit https://www.techmagnate.com/contact-us.html

