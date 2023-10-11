Latest Smartphones on EMI: Enjoy the No Cost EMI Benefit with the EMI Card on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 11: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv is home to a number of financial products. One of the most popular products on the platform is the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. This card lets shoppers conveniently convert their big and small purchases into easy, No-cost EMIs. This includes a wide range of consumer durable goods like electronics, home appliances, gadgets, smartphones, etc.

Smartphones are all the rage these days. And, for good reason, they come with a number of exciting features that elevate everyday lives. The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is a great option for anyone that's looking to get their hands on the latest smartphones and accessories. Here are some reasons why this card is the ideal financing solution for an individual's shopping needs:

* 1 million+ products on No Cost EMI with minimal down payment

* Over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000 cities

* Minimal or no foreclosure charges

One can make their smartphone purchase simple, convenient, and affordable with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. The card also helps access exclusive discounts and offers at partner stores. Apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card today on the Bajaj Markets app or website to enjoy budget-friendly financing for all the shopping needs. Applying for the card on this platform is very simple and takes only a matter of minutes.

