Launch of Cuvis Robotic Joint Replacement System

Dr Shailendra Patil, Joint Replacement Surgeon launched a highly advanced CUVIS Third Generation Active & fully automatic joint replacement Robotic system at Aditi Hospital, Mulund (Mumbai). Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Cuvis Robotic Joint Replacement System and praised the dedicated efforts of achieving exceptional patient well-being and wished Dr Shailendra Patil and the team at Aditi Hospital future success.

When compared to the other available robotic systems in the market, CUVIS robotic for Knee Replacement surgery is designed for Accuracy, Flexibility, Safety, and Ease of Use. It has performed exceedingly well for all the patients undergoing TKR surgery.

Joint Replacement Surgeon, Dr Shailendra Patil has operated more than 5000 joint replacement surgery in Mumbai said "Our entire balance & movement depends upon the Knee Joints. Joint pain due to rheumatoid arthritis is the leading cause of disability. Osteoarthritis, the most prevalent form, progressively breaks down the cartilage in the joints due to wear and tear, while rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease marked by inflammation of the membranes surrounding joints. A joint that bears so much stress is likely to get vulnerable, that is the reason knee pain is a common complaint that affects people of all age groups."

Knee replacement surgery helps people to get their movement back. It has been noticed that TKR when is not performed accurately, patients come back for revision surgery. In a scenario like this, breakthrough technology like CUVIS Robot is an all-time boon that can help surgeons perform the surgery without the scope of manual or miscalculated error and help patients get the best outcomes.

Cuvis Joint Robot System is the most advanced surgical cutting edge robotic technology supporting surgeons with Personalized Preplanning and Precise Cutting for predictable and consistent results. It creates a 3D model of the patient's knee, which the surgeon utilizes as a guide to make correct bone incisions and precisely place the knee components. It is made up of three key components: the Main Console, the Robotic Arm, and the Planning Device. The Main Console with Optical Tracking System (OTS) aids in real-time monitoring and directs the surgeon through the procedure. The majority of the bone cutting is done by a robotic arm with a milling tool positioned on its tip.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor