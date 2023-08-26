Launch of new artworks by winners of the Julius Baer Next Generation Art Prize

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 26: Julius Baer, the leading Swiss wealth management group, proudly launches the new artworks by the six winners of the second edition of the Julius Baer Next Generation Art Prize in a unique virtual showcase. This Asian art prize exemplifies Julius Baer’s dedication to supporting the arts and nurturing future talents at the intersection of art and technology.

The newly completed digital artworks by the Prize Winners are featured within an immersive ‘meta-world’ that represents a futuristic floating city in Asia. Open from now until 31 August 2023, the audience can view the artworks on the bank’s website or access the virtual exhibition to view the artworks in 3D in an interactive environment while learning about the artists and their creative processes.

These artworks showcase innovation and delve into human connections in a world increasingly driven by AI, data, and technology. Drawing inspiration from the megatrend themes of Future Cities, Digital Disruption, and Sustainability, these artworks creatively address real-world challenges while illuminating the trends that shape the future.

The evocative showcase of artworks includes:

* ‘Pathfinder’ by Viraag Desai is an interactive, digital re-envisioning of historical relief, an alternate look at the history of craft through different materials and time periods. Hand- sculpted using Virtual Reality and voxel tools, it pays homage to past sculptors and muralists while examining the impact of the Anthropocene.

* ‘Future Retro Future’ by André Wee re-envisions a new retro future as it draws upon nostalgia and offers a counterbalance to technological overload while promoting sustainability and cultural heritage and enabling alternative visions of the future.

* ‘Traces of Space Beyond’ by Carla Chan is an ever-evolving visual journey, propelled in real-time by Zurich's weather, population, and flight data. It portrays the interconnectedness of earthly events and human influence, calling for careful observation and balance between progress and sustainability.

* ‘City in Aether’ by Chan Wan Kyn emphasises pausing to appreciate and reflect on changes in the culture and values of an ever-evolving cityscape. The work is derived from personal and communal data, stimulating contemplation on technology and the role of urban planning in shaping the future.

* ‘Scars, Skins, and Styles: Metamorphosis in the Metaverse’ by Jamela Law is a community art project where under-represented individuals co-design empowering representations of themselves alongside the artist, using digital fashion technologies to harness the power of Enclothed Cognition as experimental art therapy tools in virtual reality.

* ‘Algorithm Actually’ by Natalie Wong is a digital artwork that uses an individual’s dating app data to generate a 3D motion dynamic artwork, visualising real-time expressions of human connections in the modern dating world. The work explores the role of language in the self-presentation of identity in order to find emotional reciprocity in the digital age.

Prize Winners’ artworks (from top left, clockwise): [1] Image of ‘Scars, Skin, and Style: Metamorphosis in the Metaverse’ by Jamela Law; [2] Image of ‘Traces of Space Beyond’ by Carla Chan; [3] Image of ‘Algorithm Actually’ by Natalie Wong; [4] ‘Pathfinder’ by Viraag Desai; [5] ‘City in Aether’ by Chan Wan Kyn; [6] ‘Future Retro Future’ by André Wee. All images are courtesy of the Artists.

As part of the Prize, the winners participated in a three-month Art and Technology Accelerator programme, the first of its kind in Asia, where they completed their artwork based on their winning concept proposals. The programme provided resources and mentorship from the Prize’s panel of industry experts, enabling the artists to develop their ideas and push the boundaries of digital art.

Jimmy Lee, Member of the Executive Board, Julius Baer Group Ltd and Head Asia Pacific said: “Digital art mirrors Julius Baer’s culture of embracing evolution. As wealth managers, we identify future-shaping trends like sustainability and technology. The Julius Baer Next Generation Art Prize virtual showcase celebrates our winners' exceptional talents and exemplifies our commitment to fostering dialogue about society’s changing priorities and creating value beyond wealth.”

The Julius Baer Next Generation Art Prize Virtual Exhibition will be accessible online from 19 July 2023 to 31 Aug 2023.

