Launch of Odisha Craft Odyssey – Celebrating the Heritage and Innovation of Odisha’s Craft Traditions

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], August 9: We are excited to announce the launch of the “Odisha Craft Odyssey,” a groundbreaking cultural initiative envisioned by esteemed curator and writer Premjish Achari. This ambitious project is dedicated to exploring, celebrating, and reimagining the rich craft traditions of Odisha, with a particular focus on the bell metal workers of Bhubaneswar in its inaugural phase.

The Odisha Craft Odyssey aspires to bridge the often-segregated worlds of fine arts and traditional crafts. By fostering a dynamic dialogue between contemporary artists and traditional craftspeople, the Odyssey aims to elevate Odisha’s artistic heritage, highlighting the beauty, skill, and cultural significance of its craft traditions. This initiative seeks to create an inclusive cultural platform that honors and integrates these traditions into modern artistic and academic contexts.

Key objectives of the Odisha Craft Odyssey include preserving heritage by documenting and preserving the intricate work of Odisha's bell metal artisans, ensuring their rich traditions endure for future generations. The project also aims to facilitate cultural exchange by promoting intergenerational and cross-cultural knowledge exchange between artisans and contemporary artists. Additionally, it seeks to enhance public engagement through immersive and educational experiences offered via exhibitions, open studios, and interactive workshops. Moreover, it focuses on advocating for craftspeople by raising awareness about the socio-economic challenges they face and promoting supportive policies. Finally, the Odyssey encourages innovation by blending traditional techniques with contemporary artistic expressions to foster creative experimentation.

Sandeep Hota, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Bhubaneswar Experimental Art and Design Studio (BEADS), emphasizes the initiative’s transformative potential: “The launch of Odisha Craft Odyssey is a landmark moment for Odisha's cultural landscape. Our goal is to create a vibrant platform where the traditional and contemporary can coexist and enrich each other. By focusing on the bell metal artisans of Bhubaneswar, we aim to preserve their invaluable skills and provide new opportunities for creative expression.”

The project will unfold in several phases. Initially, ethnographic research will involve researchers and artists engaging closely with bell metal artisans, documenting their techniques, stories, and cultural significance through field notes, video documentation, and personal interactions. This will be followed by creative collaborations where artists and designers will work with artisans to create new works that reflect both traditional craftsmanship and contemporary artistic vision. These collaborative efforts will culminate in a series of exhibitions and open studios, offering the public a rare glimpse into the world of bell metalworking. The project will be comprehensively documented through a website featuring articles, field notes, visual media, and a white paper on the state of craft practices in Odisha.

Highlights of this iteration include a curated exhibition of bell metal artworks, a series of open studios, a documentary film capturing the essence of bell metalworking, and educational programs and workshops for public engagement.

Premjish Achari, the visionary behind the project, shares his aspirations: “Odisha Craft Odyssey is a dynamic and ongoing exploration of Odisha's craft heritage. By connecting traditional artisans with contemporary artists, we aim to foster a new wave of creativity that respects and revitalizes our cultural traditions. This project is about more than preservation; it's about innovation and creating a sustainable future for these crafts.”

Looking ahead, Odisha Craft Odyssey aims to establish an encyclopaedic website as a living archive, publish an annual white paper advocating for craftspeople, issue grants to young researchers and artists, and organize an annual conference discussing the evolving role of craft in contemporary culture.

The advisory board comprises prominent personalities and art enthusiasts, including acclaimed artist Jagannath Panda, computer engineer and cultural promoter Siddhartha Mohanty, curator and filmmaker Premjish Achari, and cultural advocate Sandeep Hota.

Odisha Craft Odyssey is a testament to the resilience, creativity, and cultural wealth of Odisha's craftspeople. By blurring the lines between art and craft, tradition and innovation, this project seeks to create a lasting impact on how we perceive and value craft practices. We invite everyone to join us on this journey, to witness the beauty of creation, and to honor the legacy of Odisha's artisans.

About BEADS:

Dedicated to enhancing lives through innovative design, BEADS stands as Bhubaneswar Experimental Art & Design Studio. Specializing in crafting bespoke, handcrafted ceramic tableware and home décor items, the studio proudly represents Odisha’s cultural heritage. With a team of talented artisans, BEADS seamlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with modern design sensibilities, offering a unique fusion of artistry and functionality.

To know more about BEADS, please visit: https://studiobead.com/

