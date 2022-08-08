Law Samadhan emerges as one-stop destination for legal and accounting consultancy

Judiciary is one of the four pillars of democracy. Lately, there has been a rising demand to convert the conventional form of legal consultancy into a digital format. Several stakeholders are relentlessly working round the clock to augment the productivity and flexibility of legal consultancy through upgraded digitalization in civil, business, and criminal matters.

Law Samadhan is holding the baton of delivering justice through its revolutionary platform, which houses several legal experts from different parts of the country. Further, several Chartered Accountants are also linked to the platform who readily provide consultancy services to the visitors.

Law Samadhan is the first-of-its-kind web portal in India that provides customized solutions to all types of legal and accounting challenges in a single platform. The team of Law Samadhan is driven by the mission of providing excellent services with absolute transparency at an affordable cost. The platform is a channelized medium to avail the services of seasoned CAs and Advocates from one platform. The platform acts as a bridge between visitors and experts as it provides contact detail of top advocates and charted accountants in one's area. The visitors can look into contact details, work experience, and field of expertise of their choice of an expert at zero cost. Working under the Freemium model, the platform also suggests the best lawyer or CA according to one's case, requirements and budget.

Inspired by the digital India campaign, Law Samadhan aims to benefit not only the visitors but also advocates and CAs as they can benefit from shared knowledge on the platform. After registering themselves on the portal, these professionals will be just a click away from their potential clients. The platform allows them to select the choice of the domain in which they seek to provide their services.

Law Samadhan deals with all types of legal and accounting services, such as Consumer complaints. civil and criminal legal services, legal documentation, legal notice, property-related matters, and cybercrime. Also, the expert team of Law Samadhan provides all types of consultation services such as marriage registration, advice on divorce, property-related matter, corporate work and immigration.

Further, the platform offers mediation services (ADR). It deals in providing legal services in matters related to startup registration, banking and finance, GST, trademark and registration, taxes, license and renewal, business accounting services, etc. Additionally, they provide legal assistance to growing businesses.

Conceptualized to promote the best work of Advocates and CAs, the platform was co-founded by Gaurav Gehlot (Jodhpur), Ayush Mani Mishra (Varanasi), and Pranav Sharma (Bharatpur). The platform seeks to provide every citizen the right to legal and accounting information. On the other hand, the platform helps build a professional network with experts from all over India. With Law Samadhan, the two parties are just a click away.

Being the frontrunner in its industry, this platform has the ability to become the leading web portal in the legal and accounting industry. Using this pioneering platform, now customers can easily avail best and most affordable service much faster than the conventional way. Law Samadhan is coming soon to serve you In the coming months. The team of Law Samadhan plans to launch their app at the Apple store and Google play store. Indeed, the platform is helping the nation by putting Indian legal and accounting services on the digital world map.

