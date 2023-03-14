LawSikho wins the Best Legal EdTech Company of the year award 

LawSikho awarded Best Legal EdTech Company of the year by Quantic India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 14: Gurugram-based edtech company LawSikho has been awarded the Best LegalTech Company of the year by Quantic India.

Quantic India is a business media company with over a decade of experience in managing BFSI, Supply chain, Pharma, FMCG, Engineering and Masterclasses, B2B Summits and in-house training across Asia, Africa and Europe regions.

The award was part of the 3rd edition of Technology Excellence Awards 2023 by Quantic India and was conferred on LawSikho on March 10 in New Delhi.

The objective of the third edition of the awards is to “create an integrated and potential solution pathway for the digitally evolving industry.”

The Technology Excellence Awards 2023 intends to reveal the future of modern tech.

This award recognizes LawSikho’s contribution to the legal industry through its innovative and effective use of technology in legal education.

LawSikho was founded with the aim of making legal education more accessible and practical for law students and legal professionals. The platform offers a wide range of courses. These courses are designed to be practical and job-oriented, with a focus on developing skills that are relevant to the needs of the industry.

LawSikho’s use of technology in legal education has been widely recognized as innovative and effective. It has changed the education landscape with its effective learning through online classes.

“We are thrilled to have received this prestigious award, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our remote first worldwide technology team at LawSikho,” said Sudeep Deb, Co-founder and Chief Information Officer, LawSikho.

“In order to provide our students with the greatest possible learning environment for their success, we are committed to continuously developing new features and improving our platform. We fully believe that technology has the ability to revolutionise legal education,” Deb added.

Unlocking legal knowledge for everyone is at the core of LawSikho’s value, and the company continues to empower minds through its innovative technologies.

LawSikho’s win as the Best Legal EdTech Company of the year is a significant achievement, adding yet another feather to India’s leading legal ed-tech cap.

LawSikho is poised to continue making waves in the industry with its innovative approach to legal education and the continued growth of its community of students and legal professionals.

About LawSikho (https://lawsikho.com/)

LawSikho is one of India’s leading online edtech brands, offering both legal and non-legal students and professionals the most advanced courses to help them acquire skills and knowledge that they can bank on to bag the best jobs, crack difficult competitive exams, and serve clients. LawSikho has been featured on well-known platforms like TEDx, The Hindu, The Economic Times, Yahoo! News, The Tribune, and many more. Most of our courses are recognised by the National Skill Development Corporation.

