Lawyered Showcases Innovative Legal Solutions at FADA Finance & Insurance Summit 2024 on June 14

New Delhi [India], June 24: Lawyered, India's leading legal tech startup, recently participated in the 3rd edition of the FADA Finance & Insurance Summit 2024 on June 14, held in Mumbai. The event was organized by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) where most of the leading figures of the automobile industry participated in a disseminating session where new prospects and challenging aspects of the automobile industry of India were deliberated mainly related to financing and insurance sectors.

Lawyered, known for its Lawyer On The Spot (LOTS) services, was represented by Gautam Saraf, Chief Growth Officer and Samik Chaudhary business head of the company, presented their advanced legal solutions aimed at solving the relevant issues of auto dealers and their clients.

"The FADA Finance & Insurance Summit was a great opportunity for us to interact with the right people in the automotive space. Taking a company perspective, financial and insurance solutions are core to the success of auto dealerships, and our legal technology tools and solutions targeting the industry aspire to make legal issues more manageable and create positive experiences for consumers," said Gautam Saraf.

During the event, Lawyered unveiled their LOTS service, which provides instant on-road legal assistance with a network of over 70,000 lawyers available 24/7. LOTS addresses a wide range of issues, including traffic challans, accidents, theft, GST problems, and more. Unique features of LOTS are on-call resolution, local expertise, and end-to-end challan resolution

Samik Chaudhary said, "The LOTS service has benefited vehicle owners substantially because they can seek legal assistance when circumstances warrant. Rather, through altering the relations connecting our solutions with the finance and insurance environment, we would like to make the interaction between auto dealers and their customers as beneficial and problem-free as possible."

The FADA Finance & Insurance Summit 2024 featured prominent industry leaders, including Dr Venkatraman Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India, and Ramesh Iyer, Director of the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC). The event also featured panel discussions sections such as: Dealership and Financial Strategies, New & Improved Insurance Solutions and Technical Revolutions.

The Summit as an event, becomes a testimony of Lawyered's contribution which aims to be at the forefront of supporting and Promoting the automotive Industry of the Indian Market. In this way, where Lawyered is an expert in legal technology, it will help auto dealers and their clients have all the necessary legal documents quickly and efficiently.

About Lawyered:

Lawyered is a pioneering legal-tech startup dedicated to streamlining and addressing the complexities of on-road legal challenges for India's extensive vehicle population. With a vision to productize legal services as accessible Consumer Products through technology, Lawyered offers comprehensive support across the mobility spectrum, including cabs, bike taxis, and personal vehicles. Through its flagship offering, LOTS, Lawyered provides instant on-road legal assistance with a network of over 70,000 lawyers available 24/7.

