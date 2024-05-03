Lay's Unveils Limited-edition Celebratory Packs to Honor MS Dhoni, Smiles All Around as Fans Rush for the Packs

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 3: Cricket fever has reached a boiling point in India, with MS Dhoni at the heart of the craze. Lay's, synonymous for spreading joy, is supercharging this cricket frenzy with a special celebration of Dhoni. To honor his phenomenal achievements, both on and off the field, Lay's has launched limited-edition Dhoni collector's packs. These vibrant packs offer a golden chance for fans to own a unique piece of memorabilia and celebrate their hero with every bite.

Lay's kicked-off the excitement for their Dhoni limited-edition packs by offering a sneak peek and early access to fans through a social media post. The post sent fans into a frenzy, eager to be among the first to grab these collector's items. As launch day arrived, the atmosphere buzzed with anticipation and excitement. Fans lined up early, mirroring Dhoni's legendary on-field intensity in their eagerness. The store doors opened to a rush of excitement as fans secured their limited-edition packs, leaving with a great sense of joy in having secured a prized possession.

With Lay's' mantra to add an extra layer delight to any occasion, these limited-edition packs not only toast Dhoni's legacy but also provide fans with the ideal accompaniment to enjoy and celebrate their hero in the company of friends and family.

Saumya Rathor, Category Lead - Potato Chips at PepsiCo India, kicked off the launch with excitement, stating, "With our limited-edition Dhoni packs, fans now have a new way to connect with their hero. These packs are a celebration of the colossal fandom that surrounds Dhoni, offering a unique collector's item for his die-hard fans. Dhoni's legendary spirit aligns perfectly with Lay's - both celebrate excellence and pure joy. The early access frenzy was a sixer, proving fans are amped to collect these keepsakes. We expect these limited-edition packs to be a prized possession for Dhoni devotees, making every match an unforgettable celebration."

In an earlier released tongue-in-cheek ad, Lay's acknowledges Dhoni, the undisputed G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) for many fans. The video opens with a quirky scene: Dhoni relaxing on a couch, casually sharing a smile with an actual goat standing in front of him. This witty setup cleverly draws a parallel between Dhoni's "G.O.A.T." status and the nickname bestowed upon him by his devoted fans.

Lay's Dhoni packs are now available in six flavours for a limited time at leading retailers and e-commerce platforms across India. Fans can find their favourite Lay's flavours in these special edition packs, ensuring a delicious and memorable experience.

Launched in 1995 in India, Lay's is one of the marquee brands from PepsiCo India and has always been known for bringing in flavours of the world along with Indian flavours that our consumers love. Lay's has a wide range of offerings under its umbrella, with unique and indulgent flavours that cater to both local and international tastes. It is available in six flavours. Consumers can also log onto the Lay's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/laysindia and follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/lays_india/?hl=en.

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than USD 91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than USD 1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people.

For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor