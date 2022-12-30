Lead the way with Light: Upper Glow sneakers now launched

New Delhi (India), December 30: TQN footwear which are its best-selling SKUs define grace and never fail to fit the occasion. Made by the finest craftsmen, The Quirky Naari’s every collection symbolizes a sharper eye for detail. Their unique offerings present a blend of contemporary and traditional fashion, which speak volumes and would make you stand out in the crowd. The wide assortment of colorful and quirky shoes, sliders, sneakers and slip-ons are all you need to perk up that dull-looking shoe rack. The brand specializes in making funky shoes that are sure to grab eyeballs wherever you go. Find a unique range of products embedded in pop-cultural icons, like minions, Harry Potter, dragon ball, Captain Planet, Frida Kahlo and more! From juttis and kolhapuris to sneakers, sliders and slip-ons, they have it all. Also, don’t miss their funky yet stylish offerings for the little ones.

Now Launched: Upper glow sneakers

The Quirky Naari has launched its latest collection of sneakers, and they are already making a buzz! The Upper Glow Sneakers are super cool and a perfect collectible for the holiday party season. Upper Glow sneakers never fail to look fabulous with your casual wear, formal wear or party wear.

The outer surface of the sneakers come alive with an eclectic mix of lights that pulsate with every step. Add a neon-esque vibe to your overall attire, and feel very much on trend as you step into the party scene. Your most reliable partner to liven up any occasion, upper glow sneakers are that friend of yours who never backs down from making their point and encourages you to do so too! They are all about standing out from the crowd, sometimes literally, when it is dark. The newly launched Upper Glow keeps up the quirky quotient wherever you go, wherever you are.

Enter every party in a quirky way with Upper Glow sneakers. When everyone is trying to stand out, try to let your feet do the talking with our newly launched Upper Glow Sneakers. Shop from https://thequirkynaari.com/

The Quirky Naari was founded by Malvica Saxena in 2018. The reason behind launching The Quirky Naari stemmed from her own personal experiences and a penchant for a quirky style. Malvica loves bright and colorful trendy fashion but she faced difficulties to find her style in the markets and that’s when she realized that it was difficult to find her exact style in the market. A career highlight was appearing in the first season of Shark Tank India and winning 35 lakh with 24% equity from Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal. Her brand clocked average monthly sales in just 48 hours after she pitched at Shark Tank India.

Malvica has completed her MBA course from Mathura. She was born and raised in a family of entrepreneurs but paved her way into fame-dom and success on her own.

She started an Instagram page from scratch which has now 61,000 organic followers. She started from little and shaped great milestones on her way to success.

