Leading alliances reaffirm shared commitment to shape 6G for global public good: Govt

New Delhi, Oct 11 Leading research alliances have reaffirmed a shared commitment to shape the future of 6G as a global public good at the International Bharat 6G Symposium, held alongside the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, an official statement said on Saturday.

Alliances like Bharat 6G, 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA), ATIS’ Next G Alliance, XGMF, 6G Forum, 6G Brazil, UKI-FNI, UK TIN, UK Federated Telecoms Hubs (Cheddar, Hasc, Joiner & Titan), and 6G Flagship came together for the technological advancement.

Together, they endorsed the guiding principles for 6G by design, ensuring that the next generation of connectivity would be trusted and secure, resilient and reliable, open and interoperable, inclusive and affordable, and sustainable and globally connected.

The declaration underscores the need for trustworthy-by-design networks. It highlighted trusted ecosystems, risk mitigation, and AI-native safeguards across the telecom lifecycle.

"Resilience engineering, fail-safe design, and privacy-preserving architectures will be central to ensuring always-on connectivity for billions of devices and users worldwide," the official statement said.

Recognising that 6G must be developed as a global public good, the declaration calls for open, transparent and inclusive standardisation.

The joint statement promotes open interfaces, multi-vendor interoperability, and AI-enabled Network orchestration to accelerate innovation and affordability.

The declaration places sustainability at the heart of 6G design, calling for energy-efficient, repairable, and recyclable systems that reduce carbon footprints while ensuring affordability and accessibility.

It envisions end-to-end global coverage through the integration of terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks, satellites, high-altitude platforms, and future space-based systems -- to deliver seamless connectivity across land, sea, air, and space.

Acknowledging the need to prepare the next generation for a rapidly evolving telecom landscape, the declaration emphasises skills development and capacity building, the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor