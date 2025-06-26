Leading Digital Marketing Agency Techmagnate Releases Hotels Industry Trends Report for FY25

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 26: Techmagnate, India's leading digital marketing agency, has released its latest market trends report on India's hotel industry, offering a comprehensive view of related customer behaviour. The report, based on the analysis of 110,000+ keywords, reveals a 9.49% overall growth in search volumes, with significant surges in "near me" and event-based searches, indicating evolving consumer preferences.

Key Highlights from the Report

* Non-Branded Searches Lead the Way:While branded queries saw a healthy growth of 13.96%, rising from 312.61 lakh to 356.26 lakh searches, non-branded queries continued to dominate, growing from 2205.21 lakh to 2400.57 lakh searches.

* Rise of Event-Based and Localised Searches: Search interest in banquets and wedding halls grew 49.46%, while "near me" queries jumped by 28.06%.

* Increasing Search Volumes from Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities: Search volume from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities increased by 18.08%, while the top 6 metros saw an average drop of 10.66%.

The report also uncovers rising consumer interest in alternative stay formats, such as bed & breakfasts, which grew by 32.77%from 0.59 lakh to 0.79 lakh searchesand boutique hotels, which rose by 34.15%, increasing from 1.67 lakh to 2.24 lakh searches.

On the brand front, JW Marriott saw a 33.78% growth in search volume, increasing from 0.75 lakh to 1.00 lakh searches; ITC Hotels grew by 19.74%, rising from 0.81 lakh to 0.97 lakh searches; and Lemon Tree saw a 19.44% increase, going from 0.34 lakh to 0.41 lakh searches.

Weighing in on the reports findings, Sarvesh Bagla, CEO and Founder of Techmagnate, said: "Consumer search behavior is shifting faster than most brands realise, especially in hospitality. Our report shows that people are not just searching for hotels in big cities but are exploring newer destinations, event spaces, and hyper-local options. The opportunity lies in optimising for non-branded, high-intent queries and expanding the brand's digital presence beyond metros."

About Techmagnate

Techmagnate is India's leading digital marketing agency, providing comprehensive digital marketing services. The agency frequently releases trends data for multiple industries like travel and hospitality, BFSI, healthcare, ecommerce, and more. Techmagnate is widely recognized for leveraging a combination of data analytics and advanced marketing technology for developing and executing effective digital marketing campaigns.

For media inquiries or for full access to the Hotels Industry Search Trends Report, contact Techmagnate at +91-9910308266.

