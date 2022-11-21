Leading Edtech startup, Azent Overseas Education is on a hiring spree

Azent Overseas Education, one of India's leading study abroad platforms founded by Priyanka Nishar (Engineering Graduate from Cornell University and MBA from Harvard Business School) announced that it will hire 250 people in India in the coming months, defying the growing layoffs trend in the edtech sector. This will substantially increase the Company's workforce by 100 per cent. Having established a strong foundation since the company's inception 3 years ago, with a strong technology platform, credibility with students, universities & alliance partners and effective student processes, Azent now plans to accelerate its growth, servicing more students. The company aims to grow multifold over the next 18 months.

Priyanka Nishar, Founder and Managing Director, Azent Overseas Education said, "The decision to expand our footprint and hire 250 people is on the back of the huge demand that we are witnessing in the number of students aspiring to study abroad. Increasing our hiring talent is critical for scaling up and achieving the ambitious goal we have set for ourselves. Azent strongly endorses Diversity and Inclusion and we are committed to being a fair employer. We are actively hiring across all functions like counsellors, facilitators, trainers, technology, sales, marketing, content divisions etc. From leasing new office spaces to sprucing up our people processes, we are well positioned to achieve this."

She further added, "Our hiring plan is in line with the Company's plan to invest INR 250 Cr in new age technologies, digitization, building of products, acquisition and center infrastructure. With the presiding gloom in the business environment, our hiring plans are aimed at building resilience and robustness in the talent ecosystem."

Azent revolutionizes the overseas education advisory space leveraging its strong understanding of the segment and unparallel execution expertise. Right from the selection of courses to finding the right university, making the students aware of the application deadline and even offering scholarships, Azent focuses on diverse offerings, providing students the best possible admissions guidance, to set them up for future success. Azent's partnerships cover 1500+ Universities across the world to improve student recruitment and match them with the top talent that would thrive in their programs.

The newly launched AI driven Azent App can fetch recommendations from among the best universities for an aspiring student. Students can get their initial shortlist validated by industry experts, track everything from profile building to visa process on the platform and can submit their applications in 40 per cent less time.

Azent is a hybrid edtech company with 8 experience centers, and 9 online counseling virtual centers. Its experience centres in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Thane, Vadodara and Vijayawada offer virtual tours of university campuses, expert guidance for IELTS test preparation, assistance for the student visa application and much more. The same can be accessed virtually through its virtual centres in Pune, Delhi, Kochi, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Vizag, Warangal, Jaipur, Nagpur & Surat.

Profile of Priyanka NisharPriyanka Nishar is the Founder and Managing Director of Azent Overseas Education. She received her bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Cornell University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Having worked with the Admissions Committee of New York University Stern School of Business, Priyanka understands what universities are looking for from their ideal candidates. Earlier, she had worked with Accenture US and Hexaware Technologies.

Azent Overseas Education Ltd, an Online offline EdTech Company is strongly committed to education and career development. We are passionate about bringing global education to the doorsteps of students all over India. Integrity is essential to the admissions process and Azent is committed to the highest ethical standards. Our organization and our counselors pledge ethical and respectful behavior in our interactions with our students and their families. With focus on new age technology, innovative virtual/online offerings and user experience, we aspire to become the world's leading global education advisory, unleashing potential, one student at a time.

To learn more please visit

Media Contact

Jacqueline Patel

Media Counsel- Azent Overseas Education9967040369

Sreedatri ChatterjeeAssistant Vice President - Corporate Communications Azent Overseas Education

9004263405

This story has been provided by Techpro Ventures.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TP)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor