Leading Hospital Chain in Tamil Nadu Launches Senior G-Card for Senior Citizens

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 17: Be Well Hospitals, a leading multispecialty healthcare provider announced the launch of its special Geriatric Care Programme, designed exclusively for the elderly. With the introduction of the Seniors G-Card, Be Well Hospitals aims to provide comprehensive healthcare services to senior citizens both at home and within the hospital premises. The Seniors G-Card is an annual subscription priced at Rs 5999, offering a range of services tailored to meet the unique healthcare needs of the elderly population. Subscribers can access these services conveniently through the card, ensuring peace of mind and quality care for themselves or their loved ones.

Key features of the Seniors G-Card that include 360 degrees Home to Hospital Geriatric Care are

At Home Services:

* One monthly house call by our paramedical team at no additional cost.

* Free home delivery of medicines to ensure medication adherence.

* Free home sample collection for diagnostic tests.

* 50% discount on ambulance services for emergencies.

Hospital Services:

* One complimentary master health checkup per year.

* Six consultations with Senior BeWell doctors to address specific health concerns.

* 24-hour emergency consultations with the doctor on duty for immediate assistance.

* 10% discount on medicines and laboratory investigations.

The Seniors G-Card is available across all Be Well Hospitals in Chennai and other cities, allowing easy access to quality healthcare services for elderly individuals.

"We understand the unique healthcare needs of senior citizens and are committed to providing them with the best possible care," said Dr. CJ Vetrivel, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director at Be Well Hospitals. "The Seniors G-Card is our initiative to ensure that elderly individuals receive timely and comprehensive healthcare services, whether at home or in the hospital."

For more information about the Seniors G-Card and Be Well Hospitals' Geriatric Care Programme, individuals can call +91 9884 700 100.

The Be Well group of hospitals hopes to see more people in India and around the world getting non-compromised, evidence-based healthcare. Working towards this end, Be Well has been setting up hospitals with world-class infrastructure in locations that currently have limited access to healthcare. With state-of-the-art facilities and a team of experienced healthcare professionals, Be Well Hospitals offers a wide range of medical specialties and advanced treatment options to meet the diverse healthcare needs of patients.

Be Well is a chain of "Small Giant" Multi-speciality hospitals creating the most innovative healthcare infrastructure for small towns in India. It spreads health awareness in engaging ways that shift the community focus from "Get Well" to "Be Well".

For more details visit: www.bewellhospitals.in.

