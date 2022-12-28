Leading spices brand Vasant Masala Hosts Vendor Conference

Vasant Masala, the leading spices brand hosted its vendors conference themed on the Celebration of 5 decades of Excellence, at The Leela Gandhinagar, on 25th December 2022 in Ahmedabad. The event was attended by vendors & suppliers from all over India who are associated with the brand providing world-class raw material, packaging, machinery, IT services and logistics.

In the welcome speech to the delegates, Ashish Bhandari (Director-Production) spoke on the modern manufacturing facility with cutting-edge technology in production and packaging that maintains the spices purity and freshness matching to the company's motto Shuddhta Aisi, Mamta Jaisi. He also highlighted the high-quality stringent processes adapted in procurement of raw material, packaging and delivery of the spices to the retailers, thus making the brand the preferred choice of millions of households for 5 decades.

The driving force of the brand and CMD Chandrakant Bhandari shared the brand's vision to be an indispensable companion of every kitchen. Speaking on the occasion, he mentioned, "It is a great opportunity to meet with the vendor partners. They are Vasant Masala's extended family. And this meet is of extreme importance for all of us as we plan for the future. The objective to meet with everyone is to align our business projections."

During the day-long event, Vasant Masala showcased the brand's journey of 50 years encompassing the brand philosophy created by the founder, sharing history and major achievements. The company's expansion plans, financial strengths along with the provisions and the preparedness to meet every challenge was presented by Omprakash Bhandari (Director-Finance). He also shared the various direct and indirect social activities that the company indulges in for helping the needy & under privileged in the community.

Today, the brand has a strong presence across Gujarat, Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh with a robust distribution channel. Unveiling the current market share of packaged spices, Rajkamal Bhandari (Director-Sales & Marketing) shared that there is immense scope of business growth in the packed spices market. He also shared Vasant Masala's aggressive plans to increase its market share by entering into new markets and launching new products. Speaking on the international presence of Vasant Masala, Nirmit Bhandari (Director - International Business) informed that currently, the company is exporting their products in many countries across the globe. And with the new range matching international taste and standards in the pipeline, the brand will be increasing its global footprint too. The board advisor to Vasant Masala, Devendra Shrimal, shared the larger vision of the brand and its future growth plans strengthening Vasant Masala to lead the market across segments.

The delegates were honored with a memento commemorating 50 years of the brand along with a brand kit, followed by a guided tour of the plant. The vendor partners appreciated Vasant Masala's conviction towards quality after witnessing the modern, hygienic and world-class production facility, and conveyed their affirmation to the business ethics of the company.

Vasant Masala was founded in 1970 by Bapulalji Bhandari as 'Vasant Griha Udyog' in Jhalod, a small village in Gujarat. Millions of families from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and other regions as well as overseas have been happily using Vasant Masala products for the last 52 years.

The key products of Vasant Masala include basic spices, mixed spices, whole spices, powdered spices and hing. 'Vasant Masala' products are also exported to countries like UK, Australia, USA and Africa. Vasant Masala has been accepted by households solely due to its unique quality and popularity. Vasant Masala is always committed to provide best quality spices to its customers. Vasant Masala has become the first choice of every housewife since five decades due to its taste and health benefits.

For Trade, Marketing & Other enquiries: E-mail: Info@vasantmasala.com Telephone: 079-26850140

