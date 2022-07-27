Learning Spiral was invited to be the part of AWS Initiate Day Partner Forum 2022

July 27: AWS summits are the events organized by Amazon web services that bring the cloud computing community to connect, collaborate and learn about AWS. At AWS summits, one can learn how to choose the right database and how modernize data warehouses and drive digital transformation using AI. Technology and AI today need to enable the complete transformation of the thought process about education.

Learning Spiral’s founder, Mr Manish Mohta, was invited as a Guest Speaker and Panelist to share insightful perspectives at the Initiate Day Partner Forum 2022. The event was held on 13th July 2022 at ITC Royal Bengal, Kolkata. AWS Initiate Day Partner Forum 2022 was an exciting evening full of thought-provoking discussions across the government and the education sector.

Learning Spiral, an online exam solution provider, works with different universities, public service commissions, recruitment boards, etc. Learning spiral aims to provide services and assessments that are effective and skilled and cumulatively impact more than ten million+ students. Learning Spiral has integrated AI to collect big data to create a Standardized Question Bank and evaluate their answers scripts. This can help a student to record their journey in the course of their time. Also, AI applications are being used in the education system that helps students to get a better education through online classes and online exams and also help many schools and colleges to reach deserving students across the world. Learning Spiral has successfully conducted AI-powered remote proctoring exams to make Online Assessments better and fair.

About Learning Spiral

Learning Spiral is a leading online examination solution provider for online assessments and exams for universities. It focuses on leveraging information technology and AI to deliver solutions and services to educational institutes, universities, schools, colleges, recruitment bodies and assessment bodies. Our product UCanAssess, an online examination system integrated with online proctoring, helps in conducting various semester exams & entrance exams in a fair manner. Our product UCanApply, an online admission system, helps in managing online admissions for Central and State Universities. Also, our University management system & University examination system empowers Universities to conduct credible online exams globally.

