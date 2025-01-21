Legal Expert Sunil Kumar Pathak's book Legal First Aid released at India International Centre

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 21: Legal expert Sunil Kumar Pathak's book 'Legal First Aid' was released on Tuesday at the Multipurpose Hall of India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi. Dr. Lalit Bhasin, President of Indian Law Firms and former President of Bar Association of India, attended the book release ceremony as the chief guest. Participating in the book discussion, Dr. Bhasin said that today 6 crore cases are pending in the country. It is a matter of concern that people are not able to get justice on time. In such a situation, common people find it better to compromise rather than taking the risk of litigation. But the question is where is justice?

Senior Supreme Court advocate and former Additional Solicitor General Dr. Pinky Anand and senior Supreme Court lawyer Pramod Dubey participated in the book discussion as Guests of Honour. Dr. Pinky Anand said that the common man has less access to the court, people also lack knowledge. It is very important to have a basic understanding of the law, in which a book like this can be helpful. Advocate Pramod Dubey said that legal issues should be raised at the grassroots level. Awareness is very important, we should focus on it. Due to lack of knowledge, people rush to the court. Therefore, this book is the need of the hour.

The author of the book, Sunil Kumar Pathak, said that 'Legal First Aid' has been written to provide information about legal rights and procedures to common citizens. This book is like a legal guide for every person, which explains various types of crimes, rights and legal process in a simple and practical way. This book includes important topics such as legal rights and provisions for various crimes, ways to take the right steps in any legal situation, police investigation, management of evidence and the process of court proceedings.

According to the author, the book has been prepared as a "first aid kit" so that citizens can face legal challenges with confidence and understanding. Many well-known legal experts and scholars of the country were present as panelists in the book discussion. The program was conducted by Trust Legal's Managing Partner Sudhir Mishra.

