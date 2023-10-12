Let the melodious voice of Shekhar Khanijo transport you to another world in his newest single ‘Aankhein Kajal.’ Get ready to be enchanted!

Featuring- Shekhar Khanijo & Malvi Malhotra, Composer- Saheal, Lyrics- Kunaal Verma, Video- Rajvir Saini

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: Shekhar Khanijo, the sensational voice behind some of the most memorable melodies, is set to captivate hearts once again with his latest single, “Aankhein Kajal”. This enchanting romantic ballad promises to serenade listeners with its soul-stirring lyrics and breathtaking visuals.

“Aankhein Kajal” is a testament to Shekhar’s remarkable talent as a singer and his ability to evoke deep emotions through his music. The song is a fusion of poetic lyrics and melodious tunes that are bound to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of listeners. It encapsulates the essence of love, longing, and the beauty of romantic connections.

The music video for “Aankhein Kajal” is a visual masterpiece, perfectly complementing the song’s heartfelt lyrics. The stunning cinematography and beautiful locations create a dreamy atmosphere, adding an extra layer of magic to the song. Viewers can expect to be transported to a world where love knows no bounds.

His contributions to hit songs like “Sohneya Sajna” feat. Shoaib Ibrahim & Zaara Yesmin, “Akhiyan” feat Karan Kundrra & Erica Fernandes, and “Kafan” feat Dheeraj Dhoopar & Daisy Shah had solidified his position as an exceptional talent in the music industry.

“I poured my heart and soul into ‘Aankhein Kajal” says Shekhar Khanijo. “It’s a song that means a lot to me, and I hope it resonates with the audience as well. The music video, too, is a visual treat, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it”

Shekhar’s velvety vocals, combined with the emotional depth of the song, make it a must-listen for anyone seeking to experience the power of love through music.

Watch the song here https://youtu.be/fUig__9O7qA

