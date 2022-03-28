Lexar announces Development of 2000x 256GB SDXC™ UHS-Ii V90 Card GOLD Series

Lexar, a leading brand of flash memory solution, is proud to announce the Lexar® Professional 2000x SDHC™ /SDXC™ USH-II Memory Card GOLD Series in the 256GB capacity option.

With speeds up to 300MB/s read, the Lexar® Professional 2000x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series is designed for DSLR and cinema-quality video cameras.

Key Features

High-speed performance-leverages UHS-II technology for a read transfer speed up to 300MB/s1

Captures high-quality images and extended lengths of Full-HD and cinema-quality 8K video2

Designed for durability3

Backwards compatible with UHS-I devices

High capacity of 256GB

Limited lifetime warranty

The cards can leverage the UHS-II technology that allows you to handle sequential burst mode of RAW footage effortlessly, and provide users with super-fast file transfers for expedited post-production.

The new Lexar® Professional 2000x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series 256GB fully meets the growing demand for larger storage capacity, which helps users save time and dramatically accelerates workflow from start to finish.

The Lexar® Professional 2000x SDHC™/SDXC™ UHS-II Card GOLD Series provides the performance you need to capture and store valuable data in a variety of elements which is water-proof, temperature-proof, shockproof, vibration-proof, and X-ray-proof3. For added versatility, the cards are also backwards compatible with UHS-I devices, performing up to the maximum thresholds of UHS-I speed capabilities

"We are excited to announce the Lexar® Professional 2000x SDHC™/SDXC™ UHS-II V90 Card in 256GB. The new larger capacity will dramatically help professional content creators capture more of what they love while maintaining the top performance known from our 2000x Series of Professional SD Cards," said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.

Lexar® Professional 2000x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series 256GB is available this month for purchase online at an MSRP of $239.99.

1 Up to 300MB/s read transfer, write speeds lower. Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary. x=150KB/s.

2 Highest transfer speeds achieved only when paired with an SD UHS-II reader

3 Temperature-proof: Withstands operating temperature range from 32 oF (-0oC) or 158 oF (70 oC) and non-operating temperatures from -13 oF (-25 oC) or 185 oF (85 oC).

Shockproof: Shock resistant (200G (1961.33m/sec^2) 3ms, 150G (1471.00m/sec^2) 10ms, From X.Y.Z, 3 directions/3 times each)

Vibration proof: Vibration resistant (10Hz to 2000 Hz, 6Grms, 5 minutes per 1 cycle, 10 cycle per 1 axis total 30 cycles per 3 axis, based on IEC 60512-6-4 guidelines).

X-ray-proof: Protected against X-ray exposure based on ISO7816-1 guidelines

