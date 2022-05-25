Lexus associates with Japan's flag carrier Japan Airlines

Luxury car manufacturer, Lexus India joins hands with international airline carrier, Japan Airlines (JAL) in offering customers greater comfort in travel.

In embracing Omotenashi - that provides the warmth of Japanese hospitality - the two Japanese transportation brands aim to provide an unparalleled experience both on the ground and in the air. This partnership was borne out of their dedicated efforts to ensure that their customers receive the best throughout every stage of their travel journey.

In partnership with Lexus India, guests travelling on JAL's Business Class from now till 18 May 2023, will be able to enjoy a complimentary airport transfer after arriving at Bengaluru Airport to the destination of their choice within 75km radius. Guests simply need to inform about their travel in advance and a luxurious Lexus will await their arrival at Bangalore airport to chauffeur them safely and comfortably to their desired destination.

Speaking on this occasion, Kenichi Takano - Director, Japan Airlines Bengaluru, said, "At a time when international travel is gradually returning, Japan Airlines is extremely happy to be partnering with like-minded companies such as Lexus. As a Japanese company, JAL understands the essence and importance of embracing Omotenashi. It is our hope that this additional service will provide our customers with a seamless travel experience."

Commenting on this collaboration; Naveen Soni, President- Lexus India, said, "We at Lexus India have always believed in providing our guests with an unmatched experience of comfort &luxury; associating with an airline that shares similar values, our idea is to provide a smooth and luxurious experience to our guests, together. Hospitality at its finest with efforts crafted solely for an unforgettable experience."

Japan Airlines was founded in 1951 and launched nonstop flights between Bengaluru and Tokyo in 2020. JAL currently operates weekly return flights from Bengaluru and Tokyo Narita. A member of the oneworld alliance, the airline now reaches 368 airports in 63 countries and regions together with its codeshare partners. Awarded as one of the most punctual major international airlines and a certified 5-Star Airline by Skytrax, JAL is committed to providing customers with the highest levels of flight safety and quality in every aspect of its service and aims to become one of the most preferred and valued airlines in the world.

Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 2 million hybrid vehicles. (as of the end of Dec 2021)

A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide.

Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

Website:

Facebook: @LexusIndia

Instagram: @lexus_india

#ExperienceAmazing #LexusNX

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor