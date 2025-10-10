LG Electronics IPO Allotment: Here's How to Check Status on BSE, NSE; Latest GMP

The Initial public offering (IPO) of LG Electronics India was launched on October 7, 2025 and closed on October 9, 2025. The Rs 11,607-crore issue was over-subscribed by 33.44 times, with qualified institutional buyers subscribed 95.76 times, non-institutional investors 21.9 times, and retail investors 3.23 times through an offer for sale. The price band of the IOP was set between Rs 1080- Rs 1,140 per share, with a lot size of 13 shares with the minimum investment of Rs 14,040. The tentative listing date of the Korean back company is likely on October 14.

How to Check LG Electronics IPO Allotment Status on BSE?

1. Visit the allotment Application Status Check page at www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2. Select "Equity"

3. Select 'LG Electronics India Limited' from Issue Name.

4. Enter application no or PAN no.

5. Click on 'I'm nota robot'.

6. Click on Search to check allotment status.

How to Check LG Electronics IPO Allotment Status on NSE?

1. Visit the official website at www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

2. Select Symbol from the drop-down.

3. Enter Pan No and application no.

4. Click on submit to check allotment details.

LG Electronics IPO Latest GMP

Ahead of listing, the grey market premium (GMP) of the LG Electronics IPO shares was trading at more than 35% over the price, according to the GMP tracking portals. GMP is 33% higher than the cut-off price of the IPO.